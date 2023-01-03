HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (11-3, 2-0 Big West) kicks off 2023 with its first Big West road games of the year when it travels to UC San Diego and Cal State Fullerton. First up is UC San Diego on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. PT/5 p.m. HT.



UH is riding the momentum of a six-game win streak, including a pair of home wins over UC Davis (74-66) and Cal Poly (57-48) to open up conference action. UCSD (6-8, 1-1) will host its first Big West home game after earning a road split last weekend which included an overtime win at Long Beach State and a loss at UC Santa Barbara.



HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 128-82 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 125-80 (8th season)



ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UC SAN DIEGOOverall: UH leads, 4-0

In Honolulu: UH leads, 3-0

In La Jolla: UH leads, 1-0

Streak: UH, 4



‘BOW BITS