HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. Seven of UH’s non-conference games will be played at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, highlighted by the Outrigger Rainbow Classic and the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The schedule also sees UH playing on O’ahu’s North Shore for the first-time ever, as well as a trip to Las Vegas.



“We are excited to be a part of events that will provide great experiences for both our student-athletes and fans,” head coach Eran Ganot said. “In addition to the the Outrigger Rainbow Classic and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, we now have the unique opportunity to play in the North Shore Classic. We’re also really excited for a trip to Las Vegas to play in front of our great fans on the mainland in a setting where we also compete for a conference championship.”



Rainbow Classic: UH opens the season with the 57th edition of the Outrigger Rainbow Classic….the Rainbow Warriors will play Mississippi Valley State opening night on Friday, Nov. 11…they’ll follow up with clashes against Eastern Washington (Nov. 13) and Yale (Nov. 14) in the round-robin tournament …both EWU and Yale were post-season teams last year, with Yale earning an NCAA Tournament bid…the Bulldogs will make their fourth appearance in the Rainbow Classic and first since 1988.



College Basketball Returns To Laie: UH will play in Laie’s Cannon Activities Center in back-to-back weekends…the ‘Bows take on Hawaii Pacific on Saturday, Nov. 19 in a neutral-site game…it will be UH’s first regular-season games ever on the BYU-Hawaii campus…the following Thanksgiving weekend, UH plays in the previously announced North Shore Classic…the ‘Bows will take on Sacramento State on Friday, Nov. 25 and will face either Southern Utah or Texas State the following day in the four-team, two-day tournament… Southern Utah and Texas State are a pair of 20-win programs that advanced to the postseason last season.



Back To The Ninth Island: The ‘Bows head to the Las Vegas area for the second straight year for non-conference play…UH will take on UNLV on Dec. 7 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson…the ‘Bows helped open up the Dollar Loan Center this past March in the Big West Tournament and will return there once again for the conference tournament in March 2023..last fall, UH split a pair of games in 2021 Las Vegas Classic held at the Orleans Arena.



First Time Opponent: Saint Francis University out of the Northeast Conference will pay a visit to the islands on Dec. 11….the Red Flash, out of Loretto, Pa., is one of only two non-conference opponents that UH has never faced…the other first-time opponent is Sacramento State out of the Big Sky Conference.



A Christmas Tradition: The Rainbow Warriors will conclude its non-conference slate with the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic…the eight-team tournament, run by ESPN Events, has been a staple since 2009, with the exception of 2020 due to COVID…UH will face Pepperdine in the opening round on Dec. 22 and will face either George Washington or Washington State the next day. Christmas Day wil find UH facing either Iona, Seattle, SMU or former WAC rival Utah State.