Rainbow Warriors basketball hits the road for program’s first ever trip to UC San Diego on Thursday

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (12-8, 7-3 Big West) hits the road for a pair of games in Southern California, including the team’s first-ever visit to UC San Diego on Thursday, Feb. 17. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT at the RIMAC Arena.

UH’s meeting with the Tritons (11-12) will not count toward the Big West standings but the ‘Bows are looking to keep its momentum after a huge bounce-back win on Saturday.

UH stopped a season-long three-game skid with a resounding 72-55 win over Cal State Fullerton that put UH in a tie for second-place in the standings with three weeks left in the regular season. UC San Diego will face UC Irvine on Tuesday before hosting UH on Thursday. The ‘Bows will round out its trip with a clash against UC Irvine on Saturday. The teams were slated to meet for the first time last February in San Diego before that two-game series was canceled.

The teams met for the first time on Jan. 15 in Honolulu with the ‘Bows easily handling a short-handed UCSD squad, 79-56.

Jerome Desrosiers set career highs with 18 points and 13 rebounds in that win.

The Tritons are in the second year of its transition to Division I and the game will not count towards the Big West standings.

The ‘Bows are just a half game ahead of UC Irvine who they face Saturday following their game against UCSD.

Noel Coleman is averaging 23 points the last two games with 8-of-13 shooting on 3-pointers.

The ‘Bows (.366; 8.8 per game) and Tritons (.357, 8.7 per game) are the top two three-point shooting teams in the Big West.