HENDERSON, Nev. — The No. 3 seed University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team opens the Hercules Big West Championship with a quarterfinal match-up vs. No. 6 seed UC Riverside on Thursday, March 10. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. HT at The Dollar Loan Center.

Big West Tournament Quarterfinals – No. 3 Hawai’i (16-10, 10-5 Big West) vs. No. 6 UC Riverside (16-11, 9-6 Big West) Opponent | Date | Time UC Riverside | Thursday, March 10 | 8:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. HT Location Henderson, Nev. – The Dollar Loan Center Television None Live Stream ESPN+ (Subscription required) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF)| UCR Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tournament Website BigWest.org





HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 116-78 (8th season)

At Hawai’i: 113-76 (7th season)



ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UC RIVERSIDEOverall: UCR leads, 10-8

In the Big West Tournament: UCR leads, 1-0



GAME STORY LINES

UH opens the Big West Championships with a quarterfinal match-up vs. No. 6 seed UC Riverside.

Wirh a 10-5 mark, the ‘Bows third-place regular-season finish is its highest since capturing the league title in 2015-16.

This is the second straight year that UH and UCR meet in the quarterfinals the Highlanders winning 62-52. Last year UH was the sixth seed and UCR the third seed.

The teams met just once this year, a 64-59 home win by UC Riverside on Feb. 3. The teams were slated to play on Jan. 1 in Honolulu but that match-up was canceled due to COVID.

The ‘Bows enter the tournament having won three of its last four games.

UH is seeking its first Big West Tourney win since the 2016 title game. UH has been bounced from the quarterfinals four straight times.

This is the second straight year the Big West Tournament will be held in Nevada and it will be the first event to be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

UH IN THE BIG WEST TOURNAMENT