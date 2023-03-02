NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team won its fourth straight road game in decisive fashion with an 81-55 victory over CSUN Thursday night at the Premier America Credit Union Arena. WIth the win the Rainbow Warriors (22-9, 13-6) remain in the hunt for a share of the Big West title heading into their final regular-season game.

For the second straight game UH used a massive second half to pull out the win. The Rainbow Warriors turned a tie game at halftime into a 26-point win for the program’s largest margin of victory in a Big West road game.

JoVon McClanahan led UH with 18 points, while also adding six rebounds and five assists. Kamaka Hepa finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Meanwhile, Mor Seck made his second consecutive start and responded with his second consecutive double-double. The freshman center posted 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

After the game was knotted 33-33 at the half, the ‘Bows stormed out of the gates out of the break. UH scored 12 of the first 14 points of the second half to regain a double-digit lead less than four minutes in. It was a lead that would continue to grow as UH dominated on both ends of th court.

UH tied its season high with 11 three-pointers, including 7-of-15 shooting in the second half. The ‘Bows were also money from the free throw line, sinking 18-of-20 attempts. Defensively, UH held the Matadors (7-24, 4-16) to just 28 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes, after the Matadors had shot 50 percent in the first half.

UH now enters Saturday’s regular-season finale at UC Santa Barbara with a possible shot to share the BIg West title. A three or four-way tie could occur between UH, UCSB, UC RIverside and UC Irvine if the ‘Bows beat the Gauchos and UCI falls at home to CSU Bakersfield.

The contest at UCSB will be nationally televised and tips off at 6 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. HT.