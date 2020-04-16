Rainbow Warriors basketball adds three more signees

HONOLULU –University of Hawai`i head men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot announced that three players have signed national letters of intent to play for the Rainbow Warriors. Joining the Rainbow Warriors are incoming freshman Bawali Bayles and junior college products Manel Ayol and JoVon McClanahan.

Ayol, a junior college All-American, and Bayles, a skilled point guard, are both Australian natives. UH currently projects to have five Aussies on next year’s roster as the pair join current Rainbow Warriors Mate Colina , Owen Hulland , and Junior Madut .



Meanwhile, Bay Area product McClanahan enjoyed a decorated career for nationally-ranked Salesian College Prep, before spending this past year lighting up the scoreboard for Sheridan College in Wyoming.

The trio of spring signees join November signee Beon Riley in this year’s Rainbow Warrior recruiting class.

2020-21 University of Hawai’i Men’s Signing Class

Manel Ayol (6-7 • Forward • Jr. • Melbourne, Australia • Western Wyoming College)

Biwali Bayles (6-1 • Guard • Fr. • Sydney, Australia • Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence)

JoVon McClanahan (5-11 • Guard • So. • Vallejo, Calif. • Sheridan [Wyo.] College)

Beon Riley (6-6 • Guard • Fr. • San Diego, Calif. • Cathedral Catholic HS)