The University of Hawai’i baseball team will embark on its first road trip of 2022 season for the Tony Gwynn Classic hosted by San Diego State at Tony Gwynn Stadium.The Rainbow Warriors are coming off an opening series where they split with visiting Washington State, dropping the first two games, but rallied to win the last two.

The series split with WSU mirrored the success of the 2020 team when the ‘Bows split with the Cougs and would go on to take a series from Oregon right before the season was canceled due to Covid-19. Before the 2020 season, the last time UH won a series over a power-five opponent was in 2010, also against Oregon. After the Tony Gwynn Classic, the ‘Bows will host #5 Vanderbilt (SEC) and Rutgers (Big 10).

Head coach Rich Hill returns to San Diego, California for the first time as the head coach of Hawai’i after spending 23 seasons at the helm of the University of San Diego baseball program, accumulating a 747-514 record.

Senior outfielder Scotty Scott wreaked havoc against the Cougars as he accumulated an on-base percentage of .833 for No. 2 in the nation after the weekend.

By default, Scott also leads the way in batting average at .625 for 20th in the country.

Scott can offer up a few bruises to his high on-base percentage as he has been by a pitch in three out of four games. Sophomore catcher Dallas Duarte took the same beating as he was hit three times in the series. The duo ranks 15th in the country in the category.

A notable contributor to the ‘Bows splitting with the Cougs on Sunday and Monday was the production of their bullpen. Over 23.1 innings pitched in the series, the pen gave up only six earned, accumulating an ERA of 2.31.

The top of the rotation has been solidified in the early going for the ‘Bows with junior Cade Helemanu in game one, followed by graduate Andy Archer in game two. The one-two punch combined for 7.2 innings pitched to start the season, striking out 12 batters. Archer led the way with seven punchouts but did take the loss in his first outing.