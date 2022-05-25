HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i baseball hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs in the final series of the year at Les Murakami Stadium beginning Thursday night. The weekend is host to senior day, where five of our athletes will be honored after the completion of Saturdays matchup.

HAWAI’I (27-22 18-9 Big West) VS. CAL POLY (35-20, 20-7 Big West) Date | Time Thursday, May 26th, 6:35 p.m. HT | Friday, May 27th, 6:35 p.m. HT | Saturday, May 28th 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – Les Murakami Stadium Live Stream THURSDAY | FRIDAY | SATURDAY Radio ESPN HONOLULU (All Games) Live Stats THURSDAY | FRIDAY | SATURDAY Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Cal Poly (PDF) Promotions Promotions: University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union is the sponsor of 2010’s weekend and will distribute 500 green cleaning cloths and award great prizes throughout the series. Top music hits and 2010’s to present themed clips will be played on the video board to give flashback throughout the decade. Throwback Thursday (May 26): Discounted ticket prices in the upper level (Adults – $6; Senior Citizen – $5; Youth (ages 4 to HS) – $4). Friday (May 27): In honor of Memorial Day Weekend, all Military (Active, DOD civilians, reservists, and retired members of the military) will receive 30% off regularly priced tickets in select areas online only via www.govX.com. Saturday (May 28): Saturday is the SENIOR CELEBRATION and fans are encouraged to bring ti leaves and wear aloha attire to “Show em your Aloha.” UHFCU will host the baseball Senior Ceremony to honor the senior class following the game. UH baseball will host a Fan Appreciation meet and greetfollowing the Senior Ceremony.Fan’s will be invited onto the field for autographs and picture taking with the UH players. Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i (Check-in 30 minutes prior to the first pitch near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level).

PROBABLE ROTATION HAWAI’I CAL POLY Name Yr. Hand (Rec., ERA) DAY NAME Yr. Hand (REC. ERA) TBA Thurs. Drew Thorpe SO. RHP (9-1, 2.23) TBA Fri. Travis Weston R-JR LHP (6-3, 4.03) TBA Sat. Dylan Villalobos SR RHP (0-2, 2.93)



HEAD COACH RICH HILL

Overall record: 1,106-758-4 (35th season)

At Hawai’i: 27-22 (1st season)



SERIES VS CAL POLY

Overall record vs. Cal Poly: 27-11, Cal Poly

Streak: L4



FIRST PITCH

The Rainbow Warriors currently sit at No. 3 in the Big West Conference standings with a 18-9 record for a .667 winning percentage.

The 18 wins against Big West opponents is the most for UH in one season since joining the conference in 2011.

UH swept their third conference series against UC San Diego this past weekend.

The ‘Bows clinched a winning road season after the sweep of UCSD. The ‘Bows have not had a winning record on the road since 2011 when they went 9-8.

Saturday is senior day, where we will be honoring five members of the team: Cole Cabera, Scotty Scott , Matt Wong , Buddie Pindel and Andy Archer .

, , and . Cabrera is one of three players in the Big West to have over 100 chances and not record a single error with a 1.000 fielding percentage.

UH has three pitcher in the top-10 by ERA pitchers in the conference the only other school with three is CSUN.

Junior pitcher Dalton Renne is second in the conference with six saves.

CONFERENCE CONFIDENCE

Hawai’i has been dominant in conference play this year. The pitching staff boasts the best ERA at 3.25 and second highest batting average at .284. In the bullpen UH’s Buddie Pindel (1.65 ERA) and Blaze Koali’i Pontes (1.94 ERA) hold the top two spots and are two of four to have sub two ERAs. Both pitchers are a combined 6-0 in conference starts and two of six left without a loss. Pindel leads the conference in four categories, runs allowed (7), earned runs allowed (5), and walks and his ERA.

DOING WHAT OTHERS HAVEN’T

The start of the season didn’t go as planned for head coach Rich Hill and the Rainbow Warriors as they started 5-11 in non-conference action, followed by 3-6 to start the Big West schedule. But things have certainly taken a turn for the better as the ‘Bows have won 15 of their last 18 conference games for a 18-9 record against the Big West, putting them at No. 3 in the standings. With three games left on the conference schedule, UH has already won more games against conference foes in one season since joining in 2011 and has clinched a .600 conference win percentage. Hawai’i has to sweep Cal Poly in order to finish second in the conference.

THE DYNAMIC DUO

Kyson and Jordan Donahue have played 31 games together this season. The cousin duo has seen time side by side on the field, in a mixture of shortstop, second. left field, designated hitter, first base and third base pairings. The Donahues combined for 67 hits, 33 RBIs, and 14 doubles. The pair are batting a combined .321 batting average, .426 on base percentage and .483 slugging.

RPI BASEBALL

Hawai’i has strung together an impressive performance, winning six consecutive series, including three sweeps. After sweeping UC San Diego and losing to Cal Baptist, UH dropped up 5 spots from 108 to 113 in the rankings. The ‘Bows have Cal Poly for a three game series where the Mustangs rank 105 in the polls.

NOT SO LAZY SUNDAY

The Rainbow Warrior offense has been explosive in the back half of the season, but nothing compares to the final game of a series. In their six series-ending games, UH has scored 86 runs against opponents, batting .370, slugging .521, and having an on-base percentage of .468. The run differential in these games is +62.

LOOK GOOD PLAY GOOD

It’s no secret that sophomore second baseman Stone Miyao has been on a hot streak. He currently sits on a 23-game reached base streak and holds the longest hit streak of the season that concluded at 13. Even more noticable than his stats is his unique style of wearing his “pants”. Taking cutoff to a new level, has taking his game to a new level. Since elevating his shorts he has elevated his batting average to .388, slugging .541, including six doubles, three homeruns and 29 RBIs.

Mystery Incorporated

This year, the Hawai’i lineup has been anything but straightforward, with 13 out of 15 guys hitting in multiple spots in the lineup. Most notably, Stone Miyao has hit in eight of nine hitting slots, while Cole Cabrera has been in seven of nine. Being all over the lineup, you’d think it would be hard to get comfortable, but that’s far from the truth when you unmask the numbers to find out these two are amongst the leaders of the offense for the ‘Bows. Both these Rainbow Warriors hold a spot in the top three for the longest on-base streak, with Miyao currently on a 23-game run. Miyao also owns the second-most multi-RBI games with 11 on the season. Cabrera boasts 50 hits, second on the team, most walks at 32 and most runs scored with 37. These guys have proven they can do it and do it anywhere in the lineup you need them to.



