The University of Hawai’i announced several changes to upcoming football non-conference schedules, including a pair of make-up games for those originally listed on the 2020 slate prior to being cancelled.
Those games include UH’s home contest against UCLA which will now be played Aug. 31, 2024 in Honolulu and home game against New Mexico State which will move to Sept. 30, 2028 in Honolulu.
In addition, UH and UCLA announced one more game to the series – Sept. 9, 2028 at the Rose Bowl while the previously scheduled Sept. 18, 2027 match-up will now be played in Honolulu.
To accommodate the UCLA game in 2024, UH’s home game against Oregon will move to Aug. 24 and its road game at New Mexico State, originally scheduled for Aug. 24, will now be played Oct. 19.
UH and NMSU also added two more games – Oct. 10, 2026 in Honolulu and Oct. 2, 2027 in Las Cruces. In addition to this year’s rare in-season home-and-home series, the teams will play eight times over the next eight seasons.
Future Non-Conference Schedules
2022
Aug. 27 vs. Vanderbilt
Sept. 3 vs. Western Kentucky
Sept. 10 at Michigan
Sept. 17 vs. Duquesne
Sept. 24 at New Mexico State
2023
Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt
Sept. 1 vs. Stanford
Sept. 9 vs. Albany
Sept. 16 at Oregon
Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico State
2024
Aug. 24 vs. Oregon
Aug. 31 vs. UCLA
Sept. 14 at Brigham Young
Oct. 19 at New Mexico State
2025
Aug. 23 vs. Stanford
Sept. 6 vs. Brigham Young
Sept. 13 vs. Portland State
2026
Aug. 29 at Stanford
Sept. 19 at Arizona State
Oct. 10, 2026 vs. New Mexico State
2027
Sept. 18 vs.UCLA
Oct. 2 at New Mexico State
2028
Sept. 2 vs. Fordham
Sept. 9 at UCLA
Sept. 30 vs. New Mexico State
2030
Aug. 31 at Stanford
Rainbow Warriors announce several changes to upcoming football non-conference schedules
The University of Hawai’i announced several changes to upcoming football non-conference schedules, including a pair of make-up games for those originally listed on the 2020 slate prior to being cancelled.