Rainbow Warriors announce several changes to upcoming football non-conference schedules

The University of Hawai’i announced several changes to upcoming football non-conference schedules, including a pair of make-up games for those originally listed on the 2020 slate prior to being cancelled.



Those games include UH’s home contest against UCLA which will now be played Aug. 31, 2024 in Honolulu and home game against New Mexico State which will move to Sept. 30, 2028 in Honolulu.



In addition, UH and UCLA announced one more game to the series – Sept. 9, 2028 at the Rose Bowl while the previously scheduled Sept. 18, 2027 match-up will now be played in Honolulu.



To accommodate the UCLA game in 2024, UH’s home game against Oregon will move to Aug. 24 and its road game at New Mexico State, originally scheduled for Aug. 24, will now be played Oct. 19.



UH and NMSU also added two more games – Oct. 10, 2026 in Honolulu and Oct. 2, 2027 in Las Cruces. In addition to this year’s rare in-season home-and-home series, the teams will play eight times over the next eight seasons.



Future Non-Conference Schedules



2022

Aug. 27 vs. Vanderbilt

Sept. 3 vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 10 at Michigan

Sept. 17 vs. Duquesne

Sept. 24 at New Mexico State



2023

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford

Sept. 9 vs. Albany

Sept. 16 at Oregon

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico State



2024

Aug. 24 vs. Oregon

Aug. 31 vs. UCLA

Sept. 14 at Brigham Young

Oct. 19 at New Mexico State



2025

Aug. 23 vs. Stanford

Sept. 6 vs. Brigham Young

Sept. 13 vs. Portland State



2026

Aug. 29 at Stanford

Sept. 19 at Arizona State

Oct. 10, 2026 vs. New Mexico State



2027

Sept. 18 vs.UCLA

Oct. 2 at New Mexico State



2028

Sept. 2 vs. Fordham

Sept. 9 at UCLA

Sept. 30 vs. New Mexico State



2030

Aug. 31 at Stanford