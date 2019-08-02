Rainbow Warriors alter their weekend training camp schedule ahead of impending storms

Due to the impending weather conditions from Tropical Cyclone Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie, The University of Hawaii football team has altered its weekend training camp schedule.

Per UH: #HawaiiFB Training Camp practices Friday & Saturday will be held OFF CAMPUS due to impending weather conditions and will be CLOSED to the public. @NickRolovich told me the team is looking to open a future practice to the public ahead of season opener #GoBows pic.twitter.com/LMnsY9zGju — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 1, 2019

The program announced on Thursday morning that practices on Friday and Saturday have both been moved off campus, and will be closed to the public.

With those two practices scheduled as the final times that fans can watch the team workout for the remainder of the season, head coach Nick Rolovich is hoping to open a future practice to the public ahead of the team’s season opener against Arizona on August 24.

