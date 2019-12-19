Rainbow Warrior volleyball team No. 1 in preseason Big West poll

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was named the preseason favorite in the Big West Conference preseason poll on Thursday.

This comes after the Rainbow Warriors were selected No. 1 in the AVCA preseason national poll on Dec. 5.

Hawaii opens its season on Jan. 3 against Charleston, while Big West play starts against UC Irvine on Feb. 8. Both are home matches that will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The 2019 Rainbow Warriors finished 28-3 and finished second in the NCAA tournament. All three losses came to Long Beach Beach, who won its second straight national championship during the 2019 season.

UH won its first Big West tournament in 2019, but has never won the conference regular season title. The Big West Conference started to sponsor men’s volleyball starting in the 2019 season.