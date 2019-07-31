Rainbow Warrior receivers aim to exceed high expectations for high octane offense

The University of Hawaii football team continued training camp on Tuesday where the Rainbow Warriors continue to move closer to the August 24 season opener against Arizona at Aloha Stadium.

One of the overwhelming expectations for the 2019 season for UH is that the passing offense that ranked ninth in the country last season will continue to flourish under head coach Nick Rolovich and quarterback Cole McDonald.

Despite losing former all-conference receiver John Ursua, who is now playing in the National Football League for the Seattle Seahawks, UH returns Cedric Byrd II and JoJo Ward each made an immediate impact in 2018 as junior college transfers.

Byrd, Ward, Jason-Matthew Sharsh, and Kumoku Noa all have starting experience in their time with the ‘Bows and over the course of spring and fall training camp it has become evident that the unit is extremely deep. The likes of James Phillips, John Johnson, Robert Funkhouser, Jonah Panoke, and Nick Mardner have all shown to be trustworthy rotation options throughout training camp.

Below is a positional breakdown of the receivers provided by HawaiiAthletics.com

Returnees

Wide Receiver Ht Wt Cl 2018 Stats

Cedric Byrd II 5-9 175 Sr. 79 rec., 970 yards, 9 TDs

JoJo Ward 5-9 175 Sr. 51 rec., 865 yards, 9 TDs

Jason-Matthew Sharsh 6-0 190 Sr. 9 rec. 152 yards, 1 TD

Kumoku Noa 5-11 175 Jr. Scout team

John Johnson 5-11 190 Jr. Redshirted

Keliam Brunn 6-0 185 Fr. Redshirted

Kahale Huddleston 5-10 190 Fr. Redshirted

Nick Mardner 6-5 185 Fr. Redshirted

Robert Funkhouser 5-11 170 Fr. Redshirted

Adam Netane 5-11 175 Fr. Redshirted

Newcomers

Wide Receiver Ht Wt Cl Hometown (Last School)

Jared Smart 6-0 180 Jr. Dublin, Calif. (Laney College)

Melquise Stovall 5-9 190 Jr. Lancaster, Calif. (Riverside CC)

Grey Ihu 6-0 180 Jr. Kane’ohe, O’ahu (Campellsville Univ.)

James Phillips 5-9 155 So. Menifee, Calif. (Mt. San Jacinto Coll.)

Jaden Allen 5-9 165 Fr. La Puente, Calif. (Bishop Amat HS)

Chance Beyer 5-10 180 Fr. Kapolei, Oahu (Saint Louis School)

Mekel Ealy 6-3 180 Fr. Antioch, Calif. (Freedom HS)

Jonah Panoke 6-2 185 Fr. Honolulu, O’ahu (Saint Louis School)

Lincoln Victor 5-10 165 Fr. West Camas, Wash. (Union HS)

2018 WRs lost: John Ursua, Marcus Armstrong-Brown, Devan Stubblefield, Dakota Torres, Tristin Kamaka

The Ones To Watch: Cedric Byrd II and JoJo Ward each made an immediate impact in 2018 as junior college transfers…now both Byrd and Ward find themselves on the Belitnikoff Award preseason watch list after combining for 18 TDs last year…Position coach Andre Allen says, “I expect them to take off from last year. I expect them to be one and two for us and make some noise both in conference and non-conference play.”

Replacing Johnny Touchdown: Ursua led the nation in receiving touchdowns (16) last year and it will take a group effort from the likes of returnee Jason-Matthew Sharsh as well as newcomers Melquise Stovall, Jared Smart, James Phillips, and even possibly young true freshman Lincoln Victor to fill the void. Allen says, “I think these guys are doing really well and with their play-making abilities, all of them should contribute.”

Hot Stovall: Former four-star recruit Melquise Stovall, who started his collegiate career at Cal, brings experience and explosiveness to the unit and could be the closest as an heir apparent to Ursua…Allen says: “The more comfortable he gets with this offense and the better he gets with it, I think he’s the front-runner as a guy that could help reach those numbers that John did. He’s a real talented kid and could really be a big factor in this offense.”

Numbers To Know: Byrd is the Mountain West’s leading returning receiver in catches (79), receiving yards (970) and touchdowns (9)…Ward has the sixth-most deep receiving yards (20+ yard targets) among returning FBS wide receivers.

Fun Fact: Junior college transfer Jared Smart’s father is Keith Smart, an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, who is best known for making the game-winning shot for the Indiana Hoosiers in the 1987 NCAA championship…Stovall scored his first-ever collegiate touchdown against UH as a true freshman for the Cal Bears in the 2016 season opener in Sydney, Australia.

The Rainbow Warriors will hold practices open to the public every morning at 8:00am at Cooke Field through Saturday. Practices after the weekend will be closed for the remainder of camp and into the season.