Rainbow Warrior Football signs 10 during Early Signing Period, including four from the islands

The University of Hawai’i football program announced the signing of 10 prospects Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period. The group includes seven high school standouts, two junior college transfers, and one four-year transfer.



“We have immediate mid-year help at some positions and we also felt like we really got some good young guys that are going to come and be contributors for a long time,” head coach Nick Rolovich said. “Our philosophy, concentrate locally all through spring, develop relationships all through summer and start there and see how it builds from there.



“You’re either developing kids or looking for immediate impact guys and we’re probably in a mixture of that. This year, I wanted to say focus here, get some names, develop relationships, see if people really want to come to Hawai’i and I think that is the overall theme in this group. They felt like this is the best place for them and they appreciate a lot of the characteristics that our state thrives on.”



Four local prospects headline this year’s class – defensive lineman Ezra Evaimalo (Kamehameha-Kapālama), wide receiver Kilohana Haasenritter (Hilo HS), wide receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala (Campbell HS), and offensive lineman Micah Soliai Howlett (Kahuku HS). Evaimalo was selected as the Interscholastic League of Honolulu’s Defensive Most Valuable Player in his senior year at Kamehameha Schools-Kapālama. Haasenritter was the Cover2’s Herman Wedemeyer “Iron Man” of the Year recipient as the state’s best two-way player in helping Hilo High to the Division I state title. Mokiao-Atimalala also excelled on both sides of the ball at Campbell High at wide receiver and cornerback. Soliai Howlett was the state’s highest rated prospect of the bunch and helped Kahuku to a state Open Division runner-up finish.



The class also includes running back Daveon “Dae Dae” Hunter (Chandler, Ariz.), one of the most dynamic players in the state of Arizona, who led Chandler High to an Open Division state title and a Top 10 national ranking. Hunter rushed for 1,748 yards and 33 touchdowns in his only year at Chandler after moving to Arizona from Colorado. Versatile receiver Calvin Turner is a transfer from Jacksonville University. The Savannah, Ga., native played both quarterback and running back the past two seasons and was a defensive back and kick returner during his freshman campaign.



The Warriors continued their pipeline in American Samoa and Blinn College with the signing of defensive linemen Maurice Ta’ala (Au, American Samoa) and Kemon Smith (New Orleans, La.). Considered the top prospect on the island out of Faga’itua High, Ta’ala is the younger brother of Rainbow Warrior sophomore defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala. Smith played two seasons on the defensive line at Blinn and was teammates with current UH lineman Djuan Matthews in 2018. He was rated as the No. 8 juco defensive tackle by Scout.



UH also signed Northeastern Oklahoma A&M safety Sterlin Ortiz (Oklahoma City, Okla.) and Liberty Hill High School placekicker Matt Shipley (Liberty Hill, Texas). Ortiz was a second-team all-conference pick last season after leading NEO with 62 tackles while Shipley was rated among the top kickers in the signing class with a range of 55+.



2020 Early Signing Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown / Previous School Highlights Ezra Evaimalo DL 6-1 225 Fr Honolulu, O’ahu / Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama Video Kilohana Haasenritter WR 5-10 170 Fr Hilo, Hawai’i / Hilo HS Video Daveon “Dae Dae” Hunter RB 5-10 200 Fr Chandler, Ariz. / Chandler HS Video Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala WR 5-10 170 Fr ‘Ewa Beach, O’ahu / Campbell HS Video Sterlin Ortiz DB 5-11 185 Jr Oklahoma City, Okla. / Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Video Matt Shipley PK 6-1 170 Fr Liberty Hill, Texas / Liberty Hill HS Video Kemon Smith DL 6-2 280 Jr New Orleans, La. / Blinn [Texas] College Video Micah Soliai Howlett OL 6-4 295 Fr Kahuku, O’ahu / Kahuku HS Video Maurice Ta’ala DL 6-1 305 Fr Aua, American Samoa / Faga’itua HS Video Calvin Turner WR 6-1 195 Sr Savannah, Ga. / Jacksonville [Fla.] University Video

Ezra Evaimalo | DL | Fr. | 6-1 | 225 | Kamehameha Schools-Kapālama

Rated three stars by 247Sports and No. 20 prospect in the state of Hawai’i…earned Open Division first-team all-state accolades from ScoringLive out of Kamehameha Schools-Kapālama…also selected as the ILH Defensive Most Valuable Player by the league coaches…tallied 11 tackles-for-loss and five sacks…had a three-sack performance against Mililani…named Spectrum OC16 Impact Player of the Game against the Trojans…forced a fumble and recovered it for a touchdown against Punahou…selected to play in the Junior Prep Sports Senior Bowl Classic and the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.

Kilohana Haasenritter | WR | Fr. | 5-10 | 170 | Hilo HS

Rated three stars by 247Sports…the two-way athlete totaled 18 touchdowns along with nine interceptions during his senior season at Hilo High School…led the Vikings to their second state championship in three years, while finishing the season 14-0…earned Division I first-team all-state accolades from ScoringLive…named the Cover2 Herman Wedemeyer “Iron Man” of the Year…selected to play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl…uncle is former Rainbow Warrior safety Mana Silva…transferred to Hilo from Kamehameha Schools-Hawai’i where he was the 2018 BIIF Division II Offensive Player of the Year…during his junior season, played running back, slotback and defensive back…amassed more than 900 yards in rushing and receiving and nine touchdowns and also threw for a score.

Daveon “Dae Dae” Hunter | RB | Fr. | 5-10 | 200 | Chandler HS

Rated three stars by 247Sports…prepped at Chandler High school in Arizona…guided the Wolves to a perfect 13-0 season including the state championship in the open division…finished the season as the No. 1 team in the state of Arizona and No. 9 nationally according to USA Today Super 25…as a senior, amassed 1,748 yards on 152 carries for 33 touchdowns in 13 games played…named first-team all-state…averaged 11.5 yards per attempt and 134.5 yards per game…had nine games of 100 or more rushing yards including 279 yards and two touchdowns in the state championship game…set a career-long of 80 yards…also hauled in 10 receptions for 90 yards and one score…moved from Colorado and transferred to Chandler this past summer…as a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, rushed for 1,366 yards on 136 carries and 17 touchdowns…also played on defense and tallied 48 tackles and two interceptions.

Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala | WR | Fr. | 5-10 | 170 | Campbell HS

Rated three stars by 247Sport and No. 18 prospect in the state of Hawai’i…named Open Division second-team all-state as an all-purpose player by ScoringLive…played both ways for Campbell High School, tallying 48 catches and three touchdowns on offense, while also logging two interceptions and a touchdown on defense… as a junior, earned all-state honors from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser at cornerback…also had 36 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns that season…selected to play in the Junior Prep Sports Senior Bowl Classic and the 2020 Polynesian Bowl…entered his senior season on the 2019 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Watch List…younger brother Titus also plays for the Sabers.

Sterlin Ortiz | DB | Jr. | 5-11 | 185 | Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Played two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Oklahoma…as a sophomore, tied for the team-lead with 62 tackles including and eight tackles-for-loss…notched two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass break-ups…named second-team all-Southwest Junior College Football Conference…set a career-high in tackles (11) against Kilgore College…as a redshirt freshman posted 25 tackles, including 17 solos, three tackles-for-loss and two pass break-ups…prepped at Westmoore High School in Oklahoma City, Okla…as a senior, tallied 56 tackles and accounted for five interceptions and eight pass break-ups…also had two forced fumbles and averaged 33.5 yards per kickoff return.

Matt Shipley | PK | Fr. | 6-1 | 170 | Liberty Hill HS

Rated three stars by ESPN and the No. 21 kicker nationally in the Class of 2020…prepped at Liberty Hills High School in Texas…one of just 100 players nationally to be invited to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas…selected a Top 12 kicker from Chris Sailer Kicking…rated No. 11 in Kohl’s Kicking…boasts a range of 55+ yards…longest field goal in a game was 45 yards…totaled 53 kickoffs with 31 going for touchbacks…also handled punting duties…twin brother Mason also kicks at Liberty Hill High…older brother Michael kicked at West Texas A&M.





Kemon Smith | DL | Jr. | 6-2 | 280 | Blinn College

Rated No. 8 JUCO defensive tackle recruit by Scout…played two seasons at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas…as a sophomore, recorded 14 tackles including 6.5 tackles-for-loss…registered two sacks and one pass break-up and earned Southwest Junior College Football Conference honorable mention honors…during his freshman season, accounted for 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks…prepped at Landry-Walker High School in New Orleans, La…teammates with Rainbow Warrior defensive lineman Djuan Matthews at Blinn in 2018 and helped the Buccaneers to a win in the Valley of the Sun Bowl.



Micah Soliai Howlett | OL | Fr. | 6-4 | 295 | Kahuku HS

Rated three stars by 247Sports and No. 14 prospect in the state of Hawai’i…lined up at tackle and guard for Kahuku High School…helped the Red Raiders to a runner-up finish in the State Open Division Championship as a senior…entered his senior season on the 2019 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Watch List…selected to play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl…named to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser all-state third team in 2018…cousins are former Warriors Kamalani Alo and Kaeo Alo.







Maurice Ta’ala | DL | Fr. | 6-1 | 305 | Faga’itua HS

Rated three stars by 247Sports and the top prospects out of American Samoa…prepped at Faga’itua High School in American Samoa…played both sides of the ball for the Vikings lining up at center, guard, fullback and nose guard…helped Faga’itua to a runner-up finish in the ASHSAA Championships…older brother is current Rainbow Warrior sophomore defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala.









Calvin Turner | WR | Sr. | 6-1 | 195 | Jacksonville (Fla.) University

Played three seasons at Jacksonville University in Florida…played at running back and quarterback…ran the ball for 1,380 yards on 241 carries in 12 games played…averaged 5.7 yards per carry and 115.0 yards per game…totaled 15 rushing touchdowns…threw for 794 passing yards on 48-of-99 attempts for six touchdowns…as a sophomore earned all-PFL honorable mention honors…rushed for 1,431 yards on 206 attempts in 10 games played…set a program record in rushing yards per game (143.1), rushing touchdowns (17) and yards per carry (6.9)…during his freshman campaign, named to the all-PFL honorable-mention team…appeared in 10 games on defense and special teams…accounted for 53 tackles and 0.5 tackles-for-loss…was also the primary kick returner, running back 15 kicks for a team-high 342 yards (22.8 yards per return).





