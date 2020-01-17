Rainbow Warrior basketball wins nail-biter over Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team edged Cal Poly 65-61 on Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (11-6, 2-1 Big West) led throughout and by as much as 45-29 with 15:21 to go in the second half, but the Mustangs (4-13, 1-2) had a chance to take the lead trailing 63-61 with 40.2 seconds left. Cal Poly’s Mark Crow had a pass slip through his hands with six seconds left, and Eddie Stansberry’s free throws with 5 seconds left sealed the win for the ‘Bows. Stansberry had a team-high 17 points for UH, while Zigmars Raimo had a double-double of 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Colby Rogers led Cal Poly with 18 points.

UH was without starting small forward Samuta Avea for the latter part of the game due to a back injury. After the game, UH head coach Eran Ganot said he is being reevaluated.

Next up for the ‘Bows is a matchup with perennial Big West contender UC Santa Barbara. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.