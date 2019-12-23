Rainbow Warrior basketball team tops UTEP 67-63 at Diamond Head Classic

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team came from behind to beat UTEP 67-63 in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday night.

It is the first win for Hawaii in the first round of the DHC since 2015.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-3) overcame a game-high 33 points from Bryson Williams of UTEP (8-3).

Freshman Bernardo da Silva led Hawaii with 17 points and five rebounds, while Samuta Avea added 16 points and eight rebounds. Point guard Drew Buggs had nine points and a game-high eight assists.

Hawaii will now face No. 22 Washington at 6 p.m. on Monday night in the semifinals. The Huskies (9-2) routed Ball State 85-64 in the matchup before the nightcap on Sunday.

For the full bracket, click here.