Rainbow Warrior basketball team opens Big West play with road win

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team opened Big West play with a 75-69 road win over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday night.

Four players scored in double digits for the Rainbow Warriors, led by Eddie Stansberry’s game-high 25 points. Stansberry made 10 of his 15 field goal attempts, including 2-of-5 from the 3-point stripe.

The ‘Bows (10-5, 1-0 Big West) led by as much as 15 in the first half and had their lead trimmed to 69-68 with less than a minute left in the game. Stansberry hit a clutch floater on UH’s next possession, then the ‘Bows iced the game on free throws for the game’s final points.

Freshman Bernardo Da Silva had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Austen Awosika had a team-high 21 points for the Titans (5-11, 0-1).

The ‘Bows will remain in southern California for a road contest at UC Irvine on Saturday night. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. HST.