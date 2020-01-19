Rainbow Warrior basketball takes down UC Santa Barbara, 70-63

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team downed UC Santa Barbara 70-63 at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.
Point guard Drew Buggs led the charge for the Rainbow Warriors (12-6, 2-1 Big West) with a double-double of a team-high 12 points and a game-high 12 assists.
The ‘Bows were without freshman starting center Bernardo da Silva, who was inactive with a walking boot seen on his left foot. Sophomore Owen Hulland made his debut for UH, hitting two 3-pointers off the bench. Samuta Avea returned from an injury scare on Thursday but scored just five points in 10 minutes played.
Max Heidegger scored a team-high 21 points for UC Santa Barbara (12-6, 1-2).
Hawaii will play just one game next week, a home tilt against UC Davis on Jan. 25. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.