Rainbow Warrior basketball selected fifth, sixth in Big West Conference preseason polls

The Big West announced its men’s basketball preseason polls with the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors picked fifth by the coaches and sixth by the media. UH is coming off a 9-9 Big West campaign in 2021-22 in which it placed sixth in the conference standings.

Defending regular-season champion UC Santa Barbara (270 points) is tabbed the conference favorite in both polls. The Gauchos garnered five of nine first-place votes in the coaches poll and six of 11 in the media poll. Perennial leader UC Irvine was picked a close second in both polls. UC Riverside (2) and CSU Bakersfield (1) were the others to earn first-place votes in the media poll.



The ‘Bows return eight letterwinners from last year and welcome the return of senior wing player Samuta Avea (10.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg in 2019-20) who opted out last season. Six newcomers also join the squad, highlighted by Division I transfers Jerome Desrosiers , Kamaka Hepa and Juan Munoz . Fans got an early glimpse of the team on Nov. 1 when the Rainbow Warriors defeated Chaminade, 72-60, in exhibition action.



UH will opens its regular-season against in-state rival UH Hilo on Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. Northern Colorado and Pacific are also in this year’s tournament field.



2021-22 Big West Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. UC Santa Barbara – 69 (5)

2. UC Irvine – 68 (4)

3. UC Riverside – 53

4. UC Davis – 47

5. Hawai’i – 40

6. CSU Bakersfield – 39

7. Cal State Fullerton – 32

8. Long Beach State – 29

9. Cal Poly – 18

10. CSUN – 10

2021-22 Big West Preseason Media Poll

1. UC Santa Barbara – 103 (6)

2. UC Irvine – 100 (2)

3. UC Riverside – 89 (2)

4. UC Davis – 66

5. CSU Bakersfield – 60 (1)

6. Hawai’i – 57

7. Long Beach State – 46

8. Cal State Fullerton – 42

9. Cal Poly – 20

10. CSUN – 19