Rainbow Warrior basketball picked fourth in Big West Conference preseason poll

The Big West announced its men’s basketball preseason media poll with the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors picked fourth. UH finished in fourth-place in last year’s regular-season standings. The preseason conference ranking is UH’s highest since being picked third in the 2015-16 poll.

Defending regular-season and tournament champion UC Irvine (258 points) edged out UC Santa Barbara (256) as the favorite to win the league. Both teams received 15 first-place votes. CSUN (202), which finished sixth in last year’s standings, is picked third on the strength of all-conference players Lamine Diane and Terrell Gomez.

UH (155 points) was picked just ahead of fifth-place Cal State Fullerton (152). The ‘Bows return eight letterwinners from last year including two of its top three scorers in seniors Zigmars Raimo (11.5 ppg) and Eddie Stansberry (11.3). Junior point guard Drew Buggs is also back after leading the league in assists (5.4) last season and earning all-Big West honorable mention.

UH hosts an exhibition game versus Chaminade on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. before opening the regular season versus Florida A&M on Friday, Nov. 8 in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

2019-20 Big West Preseason Media Poll