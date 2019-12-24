Rainbow Warrior basketball goes cold in 72-61 loss to No. 21 Washington

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell to No. 21 Washington 72-61 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Monday night.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-4) attempted a program record 39 3-pointers, converting on just nine of them as the Huskies (10-2) stifled the ‘Bows with their tenacious zone defense.

Eddie Stansberry, who entered Monday’s contest converting on 41.1 percent of his 3-point attempts, was 1-of-17 from 3. The 17 attempts are also a program record.

On Monday, Isaiah Stewart had a game-high 26 points and 13 rebounds on 13-of-21 shooting to lead UW. Fellow 2019 NBA Draft prospect Jaden McDaniels added nine points and 13 boards.

Zigmars Raimo had a double-double of 15 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for Hawaii. while freshman guard Justin Webster had a team-high 16 points of 4-of-8 shooting from 3.

The ‘Bows will face Georgia Tech in the third place game on Christmas day. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Houston won the other semifinal matchup 70-59, setting up a a date with Washington in the championship game that will follow the UH-GT game.