Rainbow Warrior basketball falls short at Long Beach State

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell 64-60 at Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon.
The Rainbow Warriors (15-11, 6-6 Big West) fell behind by as much as 52-36 with 9:41 left but couldn’t complete the comeback. Eddie Stansberry led the ‘Bows with a game-high 19 points on 5-of-13 3-point shooting, while freshman Justin Webster added 15 off the bench.
Michael Carter had 15 points to lead the Beach (10-18, 5-7).
Next up for Hawaii is its final two home games of the season, starting with Cal State Fullerton at the Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday, Feb. 27. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.