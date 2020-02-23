Rainbow Warrior basketball falls short at Long Beach State

The University of Hawai'i softball team (6-7) nearly shut out Kansas City, 5-1, on Day 2 of the Hawaii Invitational tournament. Isabella "Izzy" Dino earned the complete game win to even her record at 3-3 in a strong outing. On offense, freshman centerfielder Maya Nakamura went 2-for-3 with a home run while sophomore rightfielder Mikaela Gandia Mak also went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles on Friday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Dino allowed the fewest runs of the year against Kansas City. She shut the Roos out for six-and-two-thirds innings. But in the seventh she gave up an RBI single with a runner at third to erase her bid for her first shutout of the season. She allowed one run while spacing seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts to tie her season high.

Hawai'i got on the scoreboard first, posting a pair of runs in the third. Ka'ena Keliinoi drove in the first run with a single up the middle to score Amanda Ajari from third. Later, Nawai Kaupe followed with a sharp hit up the middle to drive in Keliinoi.

Rachel Sabourin ripped a one out double to left in the fourth. Mikaela Gandia-Mak then stepped to the plate a hit a single up the middle to score Rachel Sabourin to give the 'Bows a 3-0 lead.

Maya Nakamura led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot over the leftfield fence for her second homer of the season. After a flyout to right, Callee Heen drove a double to the right-centerfield gap. Later, Gandia-Mak picked up her second RBI-single driving in pinch runner Haylee Clay to extend UH's lead to 5-0.

Kansas City got the first two outs in the sixth but then three consecutive walks loaded the bases. But the Roos got out of the jam with a foul pop out to first.

The Roos started the seventh with two straight hits. A 6-4-3 groundout double play left the runner at third and two outs. Katherine Karnatz then singled to right to break up the shutout and drive in Lia Lombardini from third.

Mia Hoverland suffered the loss, throwing 4.1 innings. She allowed five runs on 10 hits. Dlaney Fenoglio threw the next 1.1 innings allowing a hit with three walks and Hayley Patterson threw the final third of an inning with a walk.

The Hawaii Invitational continues on Saturday with four games starting at 10:00 a.m. with Kansas City taking on Portland State. At 12:00 pm, Iowa plays Portland State. Hawai'i will play the final two games against Kansas City and Iowa at 2:00 pm and 4:00 p.m. respectively.