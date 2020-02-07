Rainbow Warrior basketball falls at UCSB

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell on the road 76-66 to UC Santa Barbara on Thursday evening.

The Rainbow Warriors couldn’t overcome UCSB’s Amadou Sow, who scored a game-high 30 points on a scorching 12-of-13 performance from the field, including 2-for-2 from 3.

Justin Hemsley led Hawaii (14-7, 5-2 Big West) with 13 points. It is the first time that Hemsley has led the ‘Bows in scoring this season.

UH will stay in California and concludes its road trip on Saturday at Cal Poly for a 5 p.m. HST tipoff.