The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (21-9, 12-6 Big West) concludes the Big West regular-season on the road with a pair of games in Southern California, beginning with a meeting versus CSUN (7-23, 4-15) on Thursday, March 2.  

Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 pm HT at the Premier America Credit Union Arena. 

The Rainbow Warriors are currently in a tie for fourth in the Big West standings but are just one game out of first in a congested Big West standings. With two games left, UH can finish anywhere from a tie for first to sixth in the Big West.

GAME 31Hawai’i (21-9, 12-6 Big West) vs. CSUN (7-23, 4-15 Big West)
Opponent | Date | TimeCSUN |  Thursday, March 2  |  7 p.m. PT/ 5 pm HT     
LocationNorthridge, Calif.  – The Matadome
TelevisionNone
Live StreamESPN+ 
RadioESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
Live StatsGoMatadors.com
Game NotesHawai’i 
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 138-88 (9th season)
At Hawai’i: 135-87 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. CSUNOverall: UH leads, 19-8
In Honolulu: UH leads, 10-3
In Bakersfield: UH leads, 9-4
Streak: UH, 3

‘BOW BITS

  • UH looks for a season sweep against CSUN, who they have beaten three straight times, including a 58-51 win in Honolulu in mid-January.
  • UH has won the last three meetings, including a 22-point win in Northridge in the 2021-22 regular-season finale.
  • The ‘Bows have won three straight on the road, where they are 5-3 overall. All seven of CSUN’s wins have come at home this year (7-7).   
  • UH is coming off a 72-67 nationally-televised home win over UC Irvine and improved to 8-1 this year after a loss. UH has won three of its last four.
  • CSUN is coming off a 71-64 road loss at Long Beach State, its fourth setback in its last five games.
  • UH ranks 8th nationally in 3FG% defense (.288), 14th in scoring defense (61.4) and 21st in FG% defense (.403). UH’s scoring defense and 3FG% defense numbers are on pace to set new UH single-season records.
  • With its win over UC Irvine in its home finale on Feb. 25, UH improved to 8-1 this year coming off a loss.
  • UH finished 13-5 at home this year. All five of UH’s home losses came down to the final possession. They lost the five game by a combined nine points (average margin – 1.8).
  • At 5-3 on the road, UH can assure a winning road record with a win in one of its final two games. UH’s last winning road record came in 2015-16 when UH went 7-2.
  • UH had the same starting lineup for the first 29 games this year, until Bernardo da Silva was sidelined in the last game vs UCI.