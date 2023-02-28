The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (21-9, 12-6 Big West) concludes the Big West regular-season on the road with a pair of games in Southern California, beginning with a meeting versus CSUN (7-23, 4-15) on Thursday, March 2.

Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 pm HT at the Premier America Credit Union Arena.

The Rainbow Warriors are currently in a tie for fourth in the Big West standings but are just one game out of first in a congested Big West standings. With two games left, UH can finish anywhere from a tie for first to sixth in the Big West.

GAME 31: Hawai’i (21-9, 12-6 Big West) vs. CSUN (7-23, 4-15 Big West) Opponent | Date | Time CSUN | Thursday, March 2 | 7 p.m. PT/ 5 pm HT Location Northridge, Calif. – The Matadome Television None Live Stream ESPN+ Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats GoMatadors.com Game Notes Hawai’i Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets GoMatadors.com

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 138-88 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 135-87 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. CSUNOverall: UH leads, 19-8

In Honolulu: UH leads, 10-3

In Bakersfield: UH leads, 9-4

Streak: UH, 3

‘BOW BITS