The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (21-9, 12-6 Big West) concludes the Big West regular-season on the road with a pair of games in Southern California, beginning with a meeting versus CSUN (7-23, 4-15) on Thursday, March 2.
Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 pm HT at the Premier America Credit Union Arena.
The Rainbow Warriors are currently in a tie for fourth in the Big West standings but are just one game out of first in a congested Big West standings. With two games left, UH can finish anywhere from a tie for first to sixth in the Big West.
|GAME 31: Hawai’i (21-9, 12-6 Big West) vs. CSUN (7-23, 4-15 Big West)
|Opponent | Date | Time
|CSUN | Thursday, March 2 | 7 p.m. PT/ 5 pm HT
|Location
|Northridge, Calif. – The Matadome
|Television
|None
|Live Stream
|ESPN+
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|GoMatadors.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 138-88 (9th season)
At Hawai’i: 135-87 (8th season)
ALL-TIME RECORD vs. CSUNOverall: UH leads, 19-8
In Honolulu: UH leads, 10-3
In Bakersfield: UH leads, 9-4
Streak: UH, 3
‘BOW BITS
- UH looks for a season sweep against CSUN, who they have beaten three straight times, including a 58-51 win in Honolulu in mid-January.
- UH has won the last three meetings, including a 22-point win in Northridge in the 2021-22 regular-season finale.
- The ‘Bows have won three straight on the road, where they are 5-3 overall. All seven of CSUN’s wins have come at home this year (7-7).
- UH is coming off a 72-67 nationally-televised home win over UC Irvine and improved to 8-1 this year after a loss. UH has won three of its last four.
- CSUN is coming off a 71-64 road loss at Long Beach State, its fourth setback in its last five games.
- UH ranks 8th nationally in 3FG% defense (.288), 14th in scoring defense (61.4) and 21st in FG% defense (.403). UH’s scoring defense and 3FG% defense numbers are on pace to set new UH single-season records.
- With its win over UC Irvine in its home finale on Feb. 25, UH improved to 8-1 this year coming off a loss.
- UH finished 13-5 at home this year. All five of UH’s home losses came down to the final possession. They lost the five game by a combined nine points (average margin – 1.8).
- At 5-3 on the road, UH can assure a winning road record with a win in one of its final two games. UH’s last winning road record came in 2015-16 when UH went 7-2.
- UH had the same starting lineup for the first 29 games this year, until Bernardo da Silva was sidelined in the last game vs UCI.