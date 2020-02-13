Rainbow Warrior basketball edged by Long Beach State

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell 50-49 to Long Beach State on Wednesday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-9, 5-4 Big West) were held to a season-low point total, shooting 18-of-54 from the field as a team. The ‘Bows also turned the ball over 16 times compared to their nine assists.

Hawaii led by as much as seven in the first half but went into the locker room with a 24-22 halftime deficit. Hawaii didn’t lead in the second half until a pair of Justin Webster free throws put the ‘Bows up 49-47 with 1:05 left. The Beach had multiple chances, but never led by more than two possessions throughout the game.

However, the visitors scored the last three points of the game, including Michael Carter III’s free throw with 3.0 seconds remaining following a foul.

After Carter’s second free throw was no good, the ‘Bows had one last chance to win the game. But Webster’s heave at the buzzer bounced off the backboard and rim to seal UH’s fate.

Eddie Stansberry and Justin Webster did more than half of the scoring for UH, as Stansberry scored a game-high 19 points on 5-of-10 3-point shooting while Webster added 13.

Joshua Morgan led LBSU (7-18, 3-6) with 11 points.

Wednesday also marked the return of freshman forward Bernardo Da Silva from a left foot injury. Da Silva played in his first game since a home win over Cal Poly on Jan. 16. Against the Beach, Da Silva had four points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes played.

Hawaii now turns its attention to a nationally televised contest against UC Irvine on Saturday. The game is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Stan Sheriff Center, but it will also be shown on ESPN2.