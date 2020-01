The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell at UC Irvine 74-60 on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Warriors (10-6, 1-1 Big West) went cold for various stretches of the game and shot 35.1 percent from the field, making 20 of their 57 field goals.

Samuta Avea led Hawaii with 15 points, while Collin Welp had a game-high 18 points for the Anteaters (9-8, 1-0).

The ‘Bows will now return home and next face Cal Poly on Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.