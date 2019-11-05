Rainbow Warrior basketball adds 6-foot-6 guard Beon Ja Riley to Class of 2020

The Rainbow Warrior basketball team is getting some much needed help on the wing in the Class of 2020.

Six-foot-six combo guard Beon Ja Riley announced his verbal commitment to the Warriors this afternoon on Twitter.

Riley, a Chula Vista, California native, spent his prep career at Mater Dei High School before transferring to Cathedral Catholic High School in California.

He was named San Diego County’s Freshman of the Year in 2017 and was selected to the All Metro League first team as a freshman and sophomore.