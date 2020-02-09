Rainbow Warrior baseball completes season-opening sweep over UH Hilo

The University of Hawaii baseball team improved to 2-0 with a 6-4 win over Hawaii-Hilo on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors completed their season-opening sweep over the Vulcans (2-2). Following their dramatic walk-off win over UHH on Friday night, the ‘Bows again engineered a late-inning comeback. Down 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, UH scored three runs to complete the rally.

Junior college transfer Kole Kaler led the way offensively for the ‘Bows with a team-high three hits to go with a run, while leadoff hitter Scotty Scott and Dustin Demeter had two hits apiece.

Aaron Davenport got the start for Hawaii, giving up six hits and two runs in three innings. Cade Smith picked up the victory, giving up five hits and two runs in four innings to go with two strikeouts. Freshman Vince Reilly picked up the save, pitching two perfect innings.

Leilehua alum Jaryn Kanbara had a team-high three hits for UH-Hilo, including a home run off of Smith in the seventh. Aaron Davies got tagged with the loss for UHH, surrendering the lead in his 1.1 innings of work.

UH continues its homestand with a four-game series against North Dakota State, starting on Friday, Feb. 14 at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.