The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will end the 2021-22 regular season with the final two games of the regular season set for Thursday and Saturday against CSUN and UC Santa Barbara.The Rainbow Wahine return to the island of O’ahu after sweeping their final road trip of the regular season by taking down CSU Bakersfield, 75-61 on Thursday and Cal Poly, 73-49 on Saturday. UH enters the last two games on a three-game win streak and are 8-1 over their last nine games.

Road woes are a thing of the past for the ‘Bows. After starting the season 0-4 away from SimpliFi Arena, UH is 6-1 with a five-game win streak.

Freshman guard Daejah Phillips has recently strung together one of the best stretches in the early part of her career. On February 24th, she scored a career-high 24 points against UC San Diego. A week later, on February 24th, she scored 19 against CSU Bakersfield, then 22 at Cal Poly.

UH is in control of their own destiny when it comes to winning the Big West Conference regular-season championship. The 2021-22 season is different from past years as the winner will be determined by win percentage. UH leads at 11-3 and .786 win percentage against conference foes, with UC Irvine sitting at 12-4 and .750 win percentage in second. If the ‘Bows win both games, they’ll win the title outright, lose or two, then things get interesting.

Earlier this season, UH picked up a win on the road at CSUN while falling short at UC Santa Barbara. The Gauchos held the ‘Bows to just 51 points, a season-low against conference opponents on January 27th, while shooting just 32% from the floor. Two days later, UH woke up and dropped 76 against the Matadors as Phillips and graduate forward Amy Atwell each scored 15 points in the victory.