The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will end the 2021-22 regular season with the final two games of the regular season set for Thursday and Saturday against CSUN and UC Santa Barbara.The Rainbow Wahine return to the island of O’ahu after sweeping their final road trip of the regular season by taking down CSU Bakersfield, 75-61 on Thursday and Cal Poly, 73-49 on Saturday. UH enters the last two games on a three-game win streak and are 8-1 over their last nine games.
Road woes are a thing of the past for the ‘Bows. After starting the season 0-4 away from SimpliFi Arena, UH is 6-1 with a five-game win streak.
Freshman guard Daejah Phillips has recently strung together one of the best stretches in the early part of her career. On February 24th, she scored a career-high 24 points against UC San Diego. A week later, on February 24th, she scored 19 against CSU Bakersfield, then 22 at Cal Poly.
UH is in control of their own destiny when it comes to winning the Big West Conference regular-season championship. The 2021-22 season is different from past years as the winner will be determined by win percentage. UH leads at 11-3 and .786 win percentage against conference foes, with UC Irvine sitting at 12-4 and .750 win percentage in second. If the ‘Bows win both games, they’ll win the title outright, lose or two, then things get interesting.
Earlier this season, UH picked up a win on the road at CSUN while falling short at UC Santa Barbara. The Gauchos held the ‘Bows to just 51 points, a season-low against conference opponents on January 27th, while shooting just 32% from the floor. Two days later, UH woke up and dropped 76 against the Matadors as Phillips and graduate forward Amy Atwell each scored 15 points in the victory.
|GAME 25 & 26 | HAWAI’I (15-9, 11-3) VS. CSUN (4-16, 3-8) | UC SANTA BARBARA (3-18, 2-10)
|Date | Time
|Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022 7:00 p.m. HT | Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022 7:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu- SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports
|Live Stream
|Thursday (ESPN+) | Saturday (ESPN+)
|Radio
|CBS 1500
|Tickets
|Thursday | Saturday
|Live Stats
|CSUN | UC Santa Barbara
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | CSUN | UCSB
|Social Media
|@HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @hawaiiwbb | Facebook
|Promotions
|Thursday, March 3, 2022Thursday’s game is a Free Youth Night. Youth ranging from age four to a senior in high school can attend the game for free.
UH season-ticket holders in all UH sports will receive 50% off select adult tickets (maximum of eight) to Thursday’s game. A valid identification card is required when purchasing tickets at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office. Tickets are in special sections and supplies are limited. Other restrictions may apply.
Saturday, March 5, 2022Saturday’s game is a Free Youth Night. Youth ranging from age four to a senior in high school can attend the game for free.All baseball ticket holders for the Saturday double header will be allowed to enter the Saturday Rainbow Wahine Basketball game at no charge. Please present your baseball game ticket upon entry to the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Entry Gate A.
All University of Hawai`i Alumni will receive 50% off select adult tickets (maximum of eight). Other restrictions may apply.To receive access to the promotion, update your contact information by clicking here.
Fans are encouraged to bring ti leaves and wear their favorite aloha attire for Saturday’s “Show em your Aloha” Senior Night game. For those attending who want to give lei to the senior – please drop off the lei at designated tables inside Gate B.
University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union is the sponsor of Saturday’s “Senior Night/Show em your Aloha” game.
UHFCU will distribute 500 screen cleaning clothsUHFCU will award a Massage Therapy Gun and Google Nest Mini during the halftime contest.
UHFCU will host the traditional “Senior Night” ceremony following the game.