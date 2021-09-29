Rainbow Wahine will look to snap season starting losing streak with pair of matches this week

The University of Hawai’i soccer team returns home to the island of O’ahu to host back-to-back Big West Conference matches with Cal Poly on Thursday, followed by UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off a tough conference stretch to start the season. UH battled to a 3-2 loss at CSUN, where freshman forward Kelci Sumida netted the two goals. Shortly after, UH was on a plane to play a rare home and away conference weekend. The ‘Bows fell on the road to preseason No. 1 Long Beach State on Sunday 3-1.

At the start of the season, goals were hard to come by as UH was held scoreless in their first four matches; over their last three, the ‘Bows have netted five goals. Sumida leads the squad with three goals, while freshmen Krista Peterson and Trini Quiroz have picked up a goal.

Historically, for UH, the key to success has always been to score first. Since the program began, the ‘Bows are 169-33-13 when they score first. Compared to when opponents score first, they’re 28-213-16. During the 2021 season, the only match where they’ve scored first and lost was against CSUN.

On paper, UH is being outscored 22-5 on the season, but there are two matches that lead to the substantial number difference. During non-conference action, UH fell on the road to Gonzaga and Washington St by a combined score of 16-0. Eliminate those two matches, and the goal differential becomes -1 for UH.

To score, it takes someone to set up the attacking forwards. In 2019, Eliza Ammendolia was the critical piece in the attack from the midfield. In 2021 Ammendolia is back to her old ways as she picked up an assist to Sumida against CSUN, but junior midfielder Morgan Meza leads the way for the team with two assists.

Historically, UH hasn’t had the best luck against Cal Poly or UC Santa Barbara. Recently, the ‘Bows dropped back-to-back matches with the Guachos putting their record at 5-9-0 all-time. But against the Mustangs, recent years have been different. After going 0-7 against Cal Poly all-time from 1994-2017, but have gone 1-0-2 in their last three matches. The lone win came in 2018 with a 4-0 shelling on the road.

City and County of Honolulu officials have notified the University of Hawai’i that fans will not be allowed at UH Mānoa’s season-opening events due to the state’s recent record surge in COVID-19 cases and the resulting overwhelmed hospital capacity. The decision to host fans will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.