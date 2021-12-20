Rainbow Wahine water polo to host perennial power USC as part of upcoming 2022 schedule

The defending Big West champions Hawai’i women’s water polo team have some high profile matchups on its 2022 slate.

On Monday, the team announced its 22-game schedule for the upcoming season, including eight home matches at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex in Manoa.

One of those eight home matches will be against defending NCAA champions USC on Friday, March 18 at 6:00 p.m. The ‘Bows last victory against the seven-time national champions came in 2006, as the Trojans lead the all-time series 44-3 in the 24-year history between the two teams.

The Rainbow Wahine, who are returning 11 players from 2021’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal team, will open their season at home on Jan. 14 with a weekend series against non-conference foes San Diego State and Loyola Marymount.

The ‘Bows will then take off to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a two-day event starting on Jan. 29 featuring 2021 national tournament teams Michigan and Marist. Hawaii’s non-conference schedule concludes with back-to-back California events with the Triton Invitational from Feb. 12-13 and the Barbara Klaus Invitational from Feb. 25-27.

UH begins its Big West conference schedule with a road matchup against UC Davis on March 11. After a non-conference game against Pacific on March 12, the Rainbow Wahine will return to Manoa for a four-game homestand starting on March 18 against USC, CSUN, UC Santa Barbara, and a senior-night match against UC San Diego.

Hawaii will conclude its regular season on April 8 and 10 with road matches against UC Irvine and Long Beach State.

From April 21-23, UH’s Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex will be the home for the 2022 Big West Championships, marking the first time since 2015 that Hawaii will host the event. The Rainbow Wahine have won the tournament four times since joining the conference in 2013.

Hawaii will begin their 2022 schedule on Jan.14 against San Diego State at 6:00 p.m. at the Duke Kahanamoku Athletic Complex.