Rainbow Wahine Water Polo releases 2021 schedule

University of Hawai’i water polo head coach Maureen Cole released the Rainbow Wahine’s 2021 schedule which includes 11 total games and two regular season trips to the mainland.

Coming off one of the best starts in program history with 11 straight wins to being 2020, Cole and company will look to build off their start from a year ago and are ranked fifth in the Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Association rankings.

The season will begin on the road for the first time since 2017 and will not include the annual season opening Rainbow Invite tournament with the Wahine opening at UC San Diego, who is now a full-member of the Big West in all sports.

Hawai’i will then play five straight home games against two different opponents. Hosting UC Irvine for three games and then Long Beach State for two games to close out the home stand.

A short trip to Santa Barbara for a weekend slate and then the final regular season matches of the year back in the Duke Kahanamoku Center for a two-game series with UC Davis.

The first game of each series against conference opponents will count towards the Wahine’s conference record with the second and/or third games counting as non-conference contests.

UC San Diego hosts the Big West Championships the first weekend of May and UCLA hosts the NCAA Championships two weeks later in Los Angeles.