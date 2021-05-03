Rainbow Wahine water polo opens NCAA tournament versus UCLA on May 14th

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Women’s Water Polo Committee announced today the 10 teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship. Six teams have been placed in the bracket; the remaining four teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via two opening-round games. The opening-round games will be contested May 12, hosted by University of California, Los Angeles, which will also host the championship to be held May 14-16. The opening round games, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles and streamed live on ncaa.com.

The 2021 championship will be an eight-team single-elimination tournament.

In the first opening-round game, Marist (8-0) will play Salem (18-11). The winner will advance to the championship bracket to play Southern California (19-1) in Game 1. In the second opening-round game, Fresno St. (12-5) will play Cal Lutheran (5-0), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Stanford (12-5) in Game 3.

Rounding out the bracket will be Arizona St. (13-11) taking on Michigan (21-4) in Game 2 and UCLA (13-4) facing Hawaii (11-1) in Game 4. Game time for the Rainbow Wahine is set for 3 pm Hawai’i time on May 14th.

Hawai’i came from behind in the conference championship game on Sunday to win the Big West crown and earn their sport into the NCAA tournament.