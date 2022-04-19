The No.1 overall seeded University of Hawai’i women’s water polo team will compete and host the Big West Championships this weekend, April 21-23. The reigning Big West Champions return to the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex after claiming their fifth regular-season title at Long Beach two weeks prior.



“Our goal from the very first practice is to set ourselves up to play our best games of the year and peak at the Big West championships,” said head coach Maureen Cole . “The team has dedicated themselves to achieving this and is excited to compete in our home pool this weekend.”

UH has been to three consecutive conference title matches where they have won the past two in 2019 and 2021, with the 2020 year being suspended due to the pandemic.



Hawai’i holds the number four rank in the country and is ready to attack another conference title. The Rainbow Wahine earned a first-round bye after posting an undefeated 6-0 record in conference play and face the winner of UC Davis and UC San Diego.



Hawai’i dominated both teams earlier this season, with a 13-5 win over the Aggies and a 15-6 win over the Tritons. UH extended its winning streak against Davis to 20, while San Diego extended UH’s conference win streak, which now stands at 11 in a row, including postseason play.



Tournament action begins on Thursday, but Hawai’i set to play at 11:00 am HT on Friday, April 22. All matches will be broadcasted on Spectrum and ESPN+ (for viewers outside Hawai’i). Tickets and tournament updates are available at hawaiiathletics.com.



Schedule (All times in HST)

Thursday, April 21

10:00 am – #4 UC Davis vs. #5 UC San Diego

11:45 am – #2 UC Irvine vs. #7 CSUN

1:30 pm – #3 Long Beach State vs. #6 UC Santa Barbara



Friday, April 22

11:00 am – #1 Hawai’i vs. #4/#5 Winner

1:00 pm – #2/#7 Winner vs. #3/6 Winner



Saturday, April 23

5:45 pm – Championship Match