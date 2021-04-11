Rainbow Wahine Water Polo extends winning streak to five at UC Irvine

The No. 8 University of Hawai’i’s women’s water polo team downed No. 6 UC Irvine 10-6 on Sunday, the second win over the Anteaters on the weekend. A reworked non-conference series addition to the schedule due to UCSB canceling the remainder of its schedule, the ‘Bows swept the Anteaters extending their five game win streak and improving their winning streak to five games.

The Rainbow Wahine (5-1, 1-1 Big West) came out firing as freshman Lara Luka and sophomore Emma Van Rossum led the team to a 2-0 lead to finish the first quarter.

In the second, UH and Irvine traded three goals each. Redshirt sophomore Libby Gault scored all three goals for the ‘Bows in the quarter.

Entering the second half, freshman Lucia Gomez de le Puente dented the twine while three other Wahine contributed to help hold the lead over UCI. Hawai’i finished a big third quarter with a 4-2 advantage to secure the advantage over the Anteaters.

Irvine found the net halfway through the final quarter, but that did not stop Gomez de le Puente from responding with a goal of her own.

Gault led the team in scoring with four goals which is a career high. Gomez de le Puente recorded two goals, one assists, and three steals. Both Wahine finished the weekend with five goals each. Junior Molly DiLalla had five saves for the game and a total of ten for the weekend.

Next, the Rainbow Wahine will return home to host a matchup against UC Irvine again in a two game series, the first counting for Big West and the second non-conference. First sprint will take place at 6 pm HT on April 16 at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.