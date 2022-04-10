The University of Hawai’i women’s water polo team claimed their fifth regular-season championship title after their 14-5 win against Long Beach State University at the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center in Long Beach, California.



Senior goalie Molly DiLalla held the Beach with solid defense in the first half, totaling four saves in the first half. Offensive plays remained steady, with freshman attacker Morgan McDowall and senior center Elyse Lemay-Lavoie tallying one point in the first and second quarters.



The ‘Bows turned up the heat in the third quarter, as they fired in six goals in the third quarter. Among the contributors, sophomores Lot Stertefeld and Lara Luka each found the back of the net. Sophomore attacker Alba Bonamusa Boix scored three goals. Sophomore Libby Gault dented the back of the cage to take a commanding 10-3 lead into the final quarter.



Sophomore Olivia Kistler sent in back-to-back shots for Hawai’i at the beginning of the fourth, growing the lead 12-3. Luka and Stertefeld tallied two more points for the Rainbow Wahine, finishing the game with a score of 14-5



Hawai’i continues their domination of the Big West with their fourth straight season atop the conference, excluding the 2020 year cut short due to COVID-19. They are 18-2 in conference play during the span, including a current 11-game win streak.



Hawai’i has clinched the number one seed in the upcoming Big West tournament alongside winning another Big West regular-season title. After having the 2020 championships canceled, Hawai’i will host the three-day conference tournament in Honolulu at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Center running from April 21-23 for the first time since 2015.