Rainbow Wahine Water Polo captures Big West Conference Tournament Championship with come from behind win over UC Irvine

For the fourth time in nine years the University of Hawaii women’s water polo team are Big West Conference champions.

The Rainbow Wahine rallied to beat UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament Championship game on Sunday in San Diego, 9-8, outscoring the Tritons 2-0 in the fourth quarter.

Lucia Gomez de la Puente scored three goals with two assists, while tournament Most Valuable Player Emma van Rossum notched one goal in the victory. Maui’s Lalelei Mata’afa scored the eventual game winning goal with 2:56 remaining in the fourth.

The conference tournament crown is Hawaii’s fifth in program history having won one title as a member of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation in 2007 and three previously in the Big West having been 2013, 2015, and 2019. There was no 2020 tournament held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The selections for the 2021 women’s water polo championship tournament will be announced during the selection show on NCAA.com Monday, May 3 at 2:00pm HST.

The championship is May 14-16 at Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, California.