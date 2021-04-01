Rainbow Wahine Water Polo beats Long Beach State in home opener

The eighth-ranked University of Hawai’i women’s water polo team defeated Long Beach State University 10-5 in the first home game of the 2021 season at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

The ‘Bows started the game with a strong 3-0 run with sophomore Libby Gault putting the Wahine on top first. The Beach ended the run with a penalty shot. Freshman Lucia Gomez de la Puenta deposited a shot in the net in the final thirty seconds to close out the first quarter to take a 4-1 lead to the second quarter.

Although the Wahine won the second sprint, redshirt junior Lalelei Mata’afa quickly dented the twine, the second and third quarters remained close as both teams traded goals.

Mataafa, Gault, and sophomore Emma Van Rossum scored the Wahine’s three goals in the third quarter.

Hawai’i ended the game by putting two in the back of the net with goals from freshman Lot Stertefeld and redshirt sophomore Olivia Kistler and holding the Beach scoreless.

Six different Wahine found the net while Mata’afa led the team in scoring with three goals. Kistler made her name known on defense and offense with four steals and two nets. Junior Molly DiLalla ended the night with nine saves and two steals.

The ‘Bows will face the Beach one last time on Saturday, April 3 at 12 p.m.