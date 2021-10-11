University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball players Riley Wagoner and Tayli Ikenaga garnered Big West Offensive and Freshman of the Week respectively after helping lead the Rainbow Wahine to a pair of road wins this past week. It is the first weekly conference honor for both.
Wagoner, a sophomore outside hitter from Dublin, Ohio, led Hawai’i in kills in both matches while putting down a team-high 36 kills in two matches to go with 23 digs and three blocks. At UC San Diego Wagoner posted her third double-double of her career with a career- and match-high 20 kills with 16 digs. The following night, Wagoner buried a match-high 16 kills with eight digs, and three assists. Wagoner has recorded double-digit kills four times and double-digit digs in four matches this season.
Ikenaga, a true freshman from Honolulu out of Moanalua High School, led UH with 35 digs over the weekend. For the second-straight match, she tallied over 20 digs with a match-high 22 digs at UCSD. She also had an assist and a service ace. Then at UCI she accounted for 13 digs with an assist and a service ace. She had just one reception error in two games with 27 serve receptions for a .963 percentage. Ikenaga is tied with Brooke Van Sickle with a team-high nine double-digit dig matches this season.
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball’s Ikenaga and Wagoner earn Big West Conference Players of the Week honors
