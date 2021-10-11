Rainbow Wahine Volleyball’s Ikenaga and Wagoner earn Big West Conference Players of the Week honors

University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball players Riley Wagoner and Tayli Ikenaga garnered Big West Offensive and Freshman of the Week respectively after helping lead the Rainbow Wahine to a pair of road wins this past week. It is the first weekly conference honor for both.



Wagoner, a sophomore outside hitter from Dublin, Ohio, led Hawai’i in kills in both matches while putting down a team-high 36 kills in two matches to go with 23 digs and three blocks. At UC San Diego Wagoner posted her third double-double of her career with a career- and match-high 20 kills with 16 digs. The following night, Wagoner buried a match-high 16 kills with eight digs, and three assists. Wagoner has recorded double-digit kills four times and double-digit digs in four matches this season.



Ikenaga, a true freshman from Honolulu out of Moanalua High School, led UH with 35 digs over the weekend. For the second-straight match, she tallied over 20 digs with a match-high 22 digs at UCSD. She also had an assist and a service ace. Then at UCI she accounted for 13 digs with an assist and a service ace. She had just one reception error in two games with 27 serve receptions for a .963 percentage. Ikenaga is tied with Brooke Van Sickle with a team-high nine double-digit dig matches this season.