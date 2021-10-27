Rainbow Wahine Volleyball welcomes limited fans to SimpliFi Arena this weekend for two Big West matches

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (12-6, 9-1 Big West) returns home to begin the second round of Big West against UC Davis (7-14, 3-7 BWC) and UC Riverside (5-15, 1-9 BWC). The Rainbow Wahine will take on UCD on Friday, Oct. 29 and UCR on Saturday, Oct. 30. First serve for both games will be at 7:00 p.m.

This weekend’s matches will also be played in front of a limited number of spectators. UH’s first nine home games this season were played without fans due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. All tickets for Friday and Saturday’s games are accounted for and eligible season ticket holders have already been contacted by the Ticket Office.

MATCH #19: HAWAI’I (12-6, 9-1 BWC) vs. UC DAVIS (7-14, 3-7 BWC) | UC RIVERSIDE (5-15, 1-9 BWC) Date | Time Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. HT | Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu | SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) Sponsor Friday – Hawaii Pacific Health | Saturday – Outrigger Television Spectrum OC16 | Kanoa Leahey (Play-by-Play), Lisa Strand (Color Analyst) Live Stream ESPN+ Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM) | Tiff Wells (Play-by-Play) Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | UC Davis | UC Riverside Digital Program Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

For those attending matches this weekend, visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding vaccination and mask policy, LumiSight UH app, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

The Rainbow Wahine will be playing in front of fans for the first time since Dec. 7, 2019–that’s 691 days since the SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has hosted women’s volleyball’s faithful fans. Per covid guidelines, 500 tickets were available for this weekend’s matches.

Hawai’i suffered its first BWC loss of the season, but the ‘Bows remain in a tie with UC Santa Barbara at the top of the Big West standings at 9-1.

As a team, Hawai’i leads the Big West in blocks per set (2.48) and opposing hitting percentage (.192). They are ranked at No. 48 and 113 respectively in the NCAA standings.

Senior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle continues to lead UH with 241 kills; 3.89 kill/set;17 service aces; 280.5 points; and 4.52 points/set.

Sophomore middle blockers Amber Igiede has been a force at the net for the Manoa Roofing Company. She leads the ‘Bows with 80 total blocks (10 solo/70 block assists) and 1.25 blocks/set.

Continuing to make an impact in the back row is freshman libero Tayli Ikenaga . She extended her streak of double-digit dig matches to seven and overall this season she has had at least 10 digs in 13 of 18 matches. Ikenaga is the first freshman since Elizabeth Ka’aihue lead the team in digs as a freshman (Ka’aihue led UH all four years in Manoa).

Since taking over the controls of the UH offense, freshman setter Kate Lang has recorded five double-doubles in her 10 starts. She is ranked second in the league averaging 9.95 assists per set.

Nationally, Hawai’i is ranked No. 21 in assists per set (12.92); No. 29 in attacks per set (37.30); No. 30 in kills per set (13.77); No. 35 in kills per set; No. 44 in digs per set (16.33); and No. 44 in blocks per set (2.48).