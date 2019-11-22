Rainbow Wahine volleyball team sweeps CSUN, extends winning streak to 10 games

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team beat Cal State Northridge in straight sets on Thursday night to extend its winning streak to 10 games.

The Wahine maintains their first place position in the Big West Conference with one game remaining in the regular season. They secure a share of the Big West title and secure the automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament via tiebreaker.

Cal Poly is in second place in the conference with an 11-3 conference record with two games to play. Hawaii improves to 23-3 this season and 13-2 in Big West play.

UH won by a 25-18, 25-12, 25-14 final score on Thursday night.

McKenna Ross led the ‘Bows with 11 kills. Amber Igiede had eight kills and had a .571 hitting percentage.

Brooke Van Sickle tallied six kills on just a .150 hitting percentage. She also scored two service aces.

Senior captain Norene Iosia racked up 21 assists and 10 digs.

Hawaii hit .398 in the match while CSUN had a .105 hitting percentage.

The ‘Bows racked up 10 team blocks in the match.

UH plays Long Beach State (12-15, 9-6) on Friday night at 7:00pm. It will be senior night at the Stan Sheriff Center.