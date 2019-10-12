Rainbow Wahine volleyball swept by Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii volleyball team got swept by Cal Poly on Friday to drop to 13-3 and 3-2 in the Big West.

UH is playing with two of their top hitters Jolie Rasmussen and Brooke Van Sickle due to injury.

Freshman Amber Igiede led Hawaii with eight kills. UH had a poor .150 hitting percentage.

It’s Hawaii’s first straight-set loss on the road since CSUN swept UH in October of 2014.

In the loss, Wahine senior setter eclipsed the 1,000 dig mark, finishing the match with 1,006 digs.

Hawaii plays UC Santa Barbara on Saturday at 4:00pm Hawaii time.