Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweep UCLA, improve to 9-0

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team pulled off an impressive sweep of UCLA to wrap up their homestand, and bring their record to 9-0.

The Wahine had two four-set wins in the Outrigger Resorts Challenge earlier in the week, while UCLA had swept the same opponents. UH completed the three-set victory on Saturday night with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 final score.

Freshman Hanna Hellvig led the ‘Bows with 11 kills, 12 digs, and three blocks. First year middle hitter Amber Igiede led UH with a whopping seven blocks. She added five kills to her tally. Hawaii had eight total team blocks.

Hellvig, Igiede, and Brooke Van Sickle were named to the all-tournament team.

It’s Hawaii’s second sweep of the season.

The Stan Sheriff Center was nearly full on this Saturday night.

Head coach Robyn Ah Mow celebrated her birthday one day early. The team surprised her with a video on the video board after the match.

The Wahine entered the week as the #18 ranked team in the country. New rankings will be released early next week.

Hawaii sets out on the road next week to play in the Baylor Tournament in Texas Saturday-Sunday.