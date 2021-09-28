Rainbow Wahine volleyball set to continue Big West play and renew rivalry with Long Beach State

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (5-5, 2-0 Big West) returns to the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to host their Big West home opening against Long Beach State (6-7, 0-2 Big West) and Cal State Fullerton (4-5, 1-1 Big West).

***City and County of Honolulu officials have notified the University of Hawai’i that fans will not be allowed at UH Mānoa’s home events due to the state’s recent record surge in COVID-19 cases and the resulting overwhelmed hospital capacity. The decision to host fans will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. ***

HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW

Overall record: 69-26 (4th Season)

At Hawai’i: Same

Big West record: 44-6 (4th Season)

SERIES VS. LONG BEACH STATE

Overall record: UH leads 37-18-1

Streak: UH, 7

In 2019, UH opened the Big West season on the road and defeated Long Beach State (9/27/19) in four sets, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16. UH then closed their regular season with a sweep on Senior Night vs. The Beach, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20.

The only tie in Rainbow Wahine history came against LBSU at the UCLA/NIVT Tournament in Los Angeles, Calif on Nov. 4, 1978.

SERIES VS. CAL STATE FULLERTON

Overall record: UH leads 42-0

The last time Cal State Fullerton came to Honolulu in 2019, the Titans came very close to snapping their 40-match losing streak. Cal State Fullerton went up early to take a 2-0 set lead, and was up 11-4 in Set 3 before the Rainbow Wahine, led by then senior Norene Iosia, mounted a massive comeback. The ‘Bows recorded the reverse-sweep over the Titans, 22-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-12.

In their second meeting at Cal State Fullerton (10/25/19), Hawai’i swept the Titans, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18.

LAST TIME OUT…

Hawai’i opened its Big West season with a pair of sweeps over UC Riverside (25-21, 25-19, 25-16) and UC Davis (25-18, 25-13, 25-19).

At UCD, Van Sickle notched her 11th career and fourth double-double of the season with 14K/11D (both match highs). She hit a career-high .609 hitting % with no errors on 23 swings.

In her first collegiate start at UC Riverside, Lang dished out 36 assists while recording a career-high nine digs and four blocks. In the following match at UC Davis Lang notched a career-high 38 assists while leading the UH offense to a season-high .359 hitting percentage.

NEWS & NOTES