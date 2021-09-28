Rainbow Wahine volleyball set to continue Big West play and renew rivalry with Long Beach State

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (5-5, 2-0 Big West) returns to the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to host their Big West home opening against Long Beach State (6-7, 0-2 Big West) and Cal State Fullerton (4-5, 1-1 Big West).
***City and County of Honolulu officials have notified the University of Hawai’i that fans will not be allowed at UH Mānoa’s home events due to the state’s recent record surge in COVID-19 cases and the resulting overwhelmed hospital capacity. The decision to host fans will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. ***
|HAWAI’I (5-5, 2-0 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (6-7. 0-2 BWC); Cal State Fullerton (4-5, 1-1 BWC)
|Date | Time | Opponent
|Friday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3 at 5:00 p.m.
|Location
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, O’ahu
|TV
|Spectrum OC16 | Kanoa Leahey (Play-by-play), Lisa Strand (Analyst)
|Live Stream
|ESPN+
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu – Both Friday and Saturday matches | Tiff Wells (Play-by-play)
|Live Stats
|vs. Long Beach State | vs. Cal State Fullerton
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i | Long Beach State | Cal State Fullerton
|Social Media
HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW
Overall record: 69-26 (4th Season)
At Hawai’i: Same
Big West record: 44-6 (4th Season)
SERIES VS. LONG BEACH STATE
Overall record: UH leads 37-18-1
Streak: UH, 7
- In 2019, UH opened the Big West season on the road and defeated Long Beach State (9/27/19) in four sets, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16. UH then closed their regular season with a sweep on Senior Night vs. The Beach, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20.
- The only tie in Rainbow Wahine history came against LBSU at the UCLA/NIVT Tournament in Los Angeles, Calif on Nov. 4, 1978.
SERIES VS. CAL STATE FULLERTON
Overall record: UH leads 42-0
- The last time Cal State Fullerton came to Honolulu in 2019, the Titans came very close to snapping their 40-match losing streak. Cal State Fullerton went up early to take a 2-0 set lead, and was up 11-4 in Set 3 before the Rainbow Wahine, led by then senior Norene Iosia, mounted a massive comeback. The ‘Bows recorded the reverse-sweep over the Titans, 22-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-12.
- In their second meeting at Cal State Fullerton (10/25/19), Hawai’i swept the Titans, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18.
LAST TIME OUT…
- Hawai’i opened its Big West season with a pair of sweeps over UC Riverside (25-21, 25-19, 25-16) and UC Davis (25-18, 25-13, 25-19).
- At UCD, Van Sickle notched her 11th career and fourth double-double of the season with 14K/11D (both match highs). She hit a career-high .609 hitting % with no errors on 23 swings.
- In her first collegiate start at UC Riverside, Lang dished out 36 assists while recording a career-high nine digs and four blocks. In the following match at UC Davis Lang notched a career-high 38 assists while leading the UH offense to a season-high .359 hitting percentage.
NEWS & NOTES
- Hawai’i is coming off its first conference roadtrip of the season. UH swept both UC Riverside and UC Davis.This week, senior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle was voted the Big West’s Offensive Player of the Week and freshman setter Kate Lang earned BWC Freshman of the Week. They were the first BWC weekly award winners for UH this season.
- Van Sickle now leads the Rainbow Wahine in both kills (136) and digs (111). She is now ranked No. 2 in the league in both kills/set (3.89) and points/set (4.64).
- Amber Igiede leads UH in hitting percentage (.385) and total blocks with 42 (block solo 7/block assist 35). Igiede is ranked No. 35 in the NCAA with a .385 hitting percentage.
- Lang made her first two collegiate starts and did not disappoint, orchestrating an efficient offensive attack on the road for a .358 combined team hitting percentage at UCR and UCD. At UCD, with Lang at the controls, as a team the ‘Bows hit a season-high .396 (51-9-106) while recording a career-high 38 assists for herself.
- Making an impact for UH in the back row this past week was redshirt-junior defensive specialist Janelle Gong. At UC Davis, Gong recorded a career-high 11 digs (tied for the match-high with Van Sickle). Gong also popped up eight digs at UC Riverside. She led UH with a team-best 19 digs for the weekend.
- Hawai’i returns three All-Big West honorees from the 2019 team, including first-team middle blocker selections Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams.
- The Big West canceled the 2020-21 women’s volleyball season on December 10, 2020. The Big West and the Ivy League were the only two D-I conferences to cancel the fall sports season in 2020-21.
- 23 different schools did not compete in women’s volleyball in 2020-21, all 11 Big West schools, all 8 Ivy League schools and Saint Francis (NEC), Saint Peter’s (MAAC), Alabama A&M and Alabama State (SWAC).
- Five different Rainbow Wahine trained or competed with the BeachBows program this past spring. Highlighted by No. 1/2 pairing Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede, the BeachBows finished runner-up in the Big West at the conference tournament.
- The Rainbow Wahine were picked to win the conference by the Big West coaches. The defending champions from 2019 received seven first place votes and 117 total points. Cal Poly received four first place votes and 11 total points.
- Hawai’i is the second-tallest team in the Big West in 2021, with an average height of 71.82 inches. The tallest team, Cal Poly, has an average height of 71.91 inches, 0.09 inches taller, or 2.23 millimeters taller.
- Head coach Robyn Ah Mow enters her fourth season as head coach of the Rainbow Wahine. Ah Mow holds a 69-26 record and a 44-6 Big West record.