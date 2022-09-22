HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (3-5, 0-0 Big West) begins defense of its back-to-back Big West titles this week as they open their conference season against UC Davis (6-5, 1-0 BWC) on Friday and UC Riverside (2-8, 0-1 BWC) on Saturday night. Both matches will be played at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with both first serves slated for 7:00 p.m..
UC DAVIS | Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. HT
UC RIVERSIDE | Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. HT
SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, O'ahu
HAWAI’I VS. UC DAVIS (5-5, 0-0 Big West)Overall series record: UH leads 17-1
Streak: UH has won last 15
Head Coach: Dan Conners (Eighth Season)
- This season, the Aggies started off on a roll, winning their first three matches at a Montana tournament. But since then, UCD has gone 3-5. Last week, UC Davis fell in a pair of tough five set matches to St. Mary’s (CA) and California.
- UCD defeated UCR on Tuesday to open the Big West season in four sets, 25-16, 13-25, 26-24, 25-19.
- Last year, the Rainbow Wahine swept the Aggies on the road in Davis, Calif. on Sept. 25, 2021 (25-18, 25-13, 25-19). In Honolulu, UH downed UC Davis in three on Oct. 29, 2021 (25-19, 25-7, 25-22).
- UC Davis defeated UH in five sets in Davis on 10/25/6/2013.
- UH’s last reverse-sweep prior to USC was against UC Davis on Oct. 20, 2019 in Honolulu. UH held off the Aggies, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12
HAWAI’I VS. UC RIVERSIDE (2-7, 0-0 Big West)Overall series record: UH leads 28-0
Streak: UH has won 28
Head Coach: Nicky Cannon (First Season)
- Like UH, the Highlanders had a bye last week. The week prior, UCR competed in the CBU/UCR Tournament. UCR was swept by Air Force before falling to Idaho State in five and California Baptist in straight sets.
- Last Year, Hawai’i opened the 2021 Big West season on the road at UC Riverside, recording a sweep on Sept. 23, 2021 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16). In Honolulu, UH swept the Highlanders on Oct. 20, 2021 (25-19, 25-23, 25-16).
- It will be the first time UH has faced UCR with new head coach Nicky Cannon, who was an assistant at Cal State Fullerton the past three years.
- UCD defeated UCR on Tuesday to open the Big West season in four sets, 25-16, 13-25, 26-24, 25-19.
HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOWOverall record: 89-34 (Fifth season)
At Hawai’i: Same
Big West: 60-8 (Fifth Season)
UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow enters her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). Overall she has an 89-34 record and a 60-8 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances
LAST TIME OUT…
- The Rainbow Wahine split their two matches vs. Southern California two weeks ago. In the first match, UH played well thru the first three sets, with all three frames determined by just two points for both sides. But the Trojans pullsed away for the four set win (23-25, 26-24, 27-25, 25-20).
- On Night Two, the ‘Bows battled their way back for a reverse sweep to defeat USC in five (22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-8).
- The last time UH recorded a reverse sweep was against UC Davis in Honolulu on Oct. 20, 2019 (22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12).
- In the first USC match, rookie Caylen Alexander led Hawai’i with her second double-double putting down a team-high 13 kills to go with 10 digs. She also led UH with a career-high five service aces. Riley Wagoner added 12 kills, but hit -.022, and Amber Igiede added 11 kills and three blocks.
- In the second USC match, Wagoner stepped up and buried a team-high 17 kills while hitting a season high .389 hitting percentage. In the final three sets, she carried UH, accounting for 12 kills with no errors on 19 swings for a .631 hitting percentage. In the fifth set alone, Wagoner recorded five kills with no errors in six attacks (.833).
- After a Tayli Ikenaga gave UH a 13-12 lead in the third set, UH never relinquished the lead the rest of the match.
NEWS & NOTES
- High-powered Preseason Schedule – Although USC dropped out of the AVCA Coaches’ Poll the week of competition vs. UH, five of the seven teams on UH’s preseason schedule, were either receiving votes or ranked in the AVCA’s Top 25 Coaches’ Poll at some point in 2022. At the time UH played their opponents, Pitt was ranked #6; San Diego #25; UCLA #25 and both Texas State and USC were receiving votes. Currently, San Diego (7-1) has risen into the Top Five at No. 4; Pittsburgh (7-2) comes in at No. 12; while UCLA and Southern California are both receiving votes.
- Igiede Firing On All Cylinders – Middle blocker Amber Igiede has gotten off to a strong start in her junior year. In the Big West, she ranks No. 2 with a .411 hitting percentage and 4.32 points/set; No. 6 in kills/set (3.35); and No. 4 in blocks/set (1.23). Igiede has recorded at least 11 kills in seven of UH’s eight matches–including the last six straight. Igiede currently leads UH in kills, blocks and points. She is the lone Rainbow Wahine to have over 100 kills and 30 blocks in 2022. On defense, she leads UH with 12 block solos, 26 block assists and 38 total blocks. Overall, she leads UH with 134.0 total points. In 67 of Igiede’s 68 career matches played, she has had at least one block. For the first time in her career, Igiede was held blockless in UH’s season opener this season at Texas A&M, snapping her streak at 60. Her kill streak however is still intact at 68 matches with at least one kill.
- Wagoner Stepping Up – Junior outside hitter Riley Wagoner made adjustments and stepped up huge to lead UH to a reverse sweep over USC in UH’s most recent match. She is second on the team with 88 kills, 2.84 kills/set, 63 digs and 10 service aces. Wagoner opened the season with a team-season-best 21 kills at Texas A&M (8/26/22) and has recorded four matches with double digit kills–including 17 in UH’s five-set win over USC (9/10/22) in which she had a season-high .389 hitting percentage.
- Alexander Coming Thru For the ‘Bows – Freshman outside hitter Caylen Alexander is third on the team with 74 kills with a 2.47 kill/set average. Behind the service line, she is tied for second in the Big West averaging 0.50 aces/set (15 total aces). She handcuffed the Trojans on Sept. 9 with a UH season-high five service aces. She posted back-to-back double-doubles against UCLA (18K/11D) and USC (13K/10D). Overall, Alexander has had four matches with 10+ kills and two with 10+ digs.
- Ikenaga Anchoring Back-Row – Sophomore libero Tayli Ikenaga continues to lead Hawai’I on defense with 101 digs. She is the only Rainbow Wahine to have recorded over 100 digs. She has posted 10+ digs in six of UH’s eight matches—including five of the last six matches.In UH’s first match vs. USC, she popped up a season-best 18 digs.
- Lang Setting the Offense – Sophomore Kate Lang is currently ranked No. 3 in the Big West averaging 9.00 assists/set. She has issued a team-high 269 assists and her 55 assists in the season opener vs. Texas A&M is the most for a Big West setter this season. Lang started the year recording three double-doubles in the first four matches. Offensively, in the first six matches, Lang posted a total of 10 kills, but in UH’s two matches against USC, she was more aggressive individually, recording a career-high five kills on Friday while added three more in the UH’s five-set win over the Trojans.
- Westerberg Patrolling the Middle – Junior Tiffany Westerberg, who has been the epitome of being a utility player, has been holding her own in the middle opposite of Igiede. Westerberg who started mostly at middle blocker as a freshman, played at opposite and on the left over the past two years. This year, she has shifted back into the middle and has not missed a beat. Westerberg started the season with a bang, pounding a career-high 12 kills at Texas A&M and has put down 55 total kills overall. She has recorded at least one block in every match this season for a total of 18.0.
- Ham Making Impact – Junior Kendra Ham has made her impact as a serving and defensive specialist thus far. She has appeared in all eight matches and has notched 55 digs and three service aces. She has three double-digit dig matches including 11 in UH’s most recent match vs. USC (9/10/22). She also has six kills, five assists and a block to fill her stat line.
- Akana Steady at Opposite – Like Westerberg, junior Braelyn Akana came to UH as a middle blocker out of Kamehameha Schools–Kapalama. She slid over to the right-side and has started the first seven matches this season and played in all but one set thus far. She has recorded 41 kills and 15.0 total blocks with her best match of the season coming against UCLA (9/4/22) when she tied her career-high with 11 kills, hit for a season-high .304 hitting percentage, and was in on 4.0 blocks.
- Edmonds Digging Hawai’i – Defensive specialist Talia Edmonds has played in all 31 sets for UH this year The MIchigan State junior transfer has tallied 52 digs –including a season-high 13 digs in the season opener at Texas A&M. She has popped up at least four digs in every match this year.