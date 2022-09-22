HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (3-5, 0-0 Big West) begins defense of its back-to-back Big West titles this week as they open their conference season against UC Davis (6-5, 1-0 BWC) on Friday and UC Riverside (2-8, 0-1 BWC) on Saturday night. Both matches will be played at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with both first serves slated for 7:00 p.m..





HAWAI’I VS. UC DAVIS (5-5, 0-0 Big West)Overall series record: UH leads 17-1

Streak: UH has won last 15

Head Coach: Dan Conners (Eighth Season)

This season, the Aggies started off on a roll, winning their first three matches at a Montana tournament. But since then, UCD has gone 3-5. Last week, UC Davis fell in a pair of tough five set matches to St. Mary’s (CA) and California.

UCD defeated UCR on Tuesday to open the Big West season in four sets, 25-16, 13-25, 26-24, 25-19.

Last year, the Rainbow Wahine swept the Aggies on the road in Davis, Calif. on Sept. 25, 2021 (25-18, 25-13, 25-19). In Honolulu, UH downed UC Davis in three on Oct. 29, 2021 (25-19, 25-7, 25-22).

UC Davis defeated UH in five sets in Davis on 10/25/6/2013.

UH’s last reverse-sweep prior to USC was against UC Davis on Oct. 20, 2019 in Honolulu. UH held off the Aggies, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12

HAWAI’I VS. UC RIVERSIDE (2-7, 0-0 Big West)Overall series record: UH leads 28-0

Streak: UH has won 28

Head Coach: Nicky Cannon (First Season)

Like UH, the Highlanders had a bye last week. The week prior, UCR competed in the CBU/UCR Tournament. UCR was swept by Air Force before falling to Idaho State in five and California Baptist in straight sets.

Last Year, Hawai’i opened the 2021 Big West season on the road at UC Riverside, recording a sweep on Sept. 23, 2021 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16). In Honolulu, UH swept the Highlanders on Oct. 20, 2021 (25-19, 25-23, 25-16).

It will be the first time UH has faced UCR with new head coach Nicky Cannon, who was an assistant at Cal State Fullerton the past three years.

HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOWOverall record: 89-34 (Fifth season)

At Hawai’i: Same

Big West: 60-8 (Fifth Season)

UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow enters her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). Overall she has an 89-34 record and a 60-8 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances



LAST TIME OUT…

The Rainbow Wahine split their two matches vs. Southern California two weeks ago. In the first match, UH played well thru the first three sets, with all three frames determined by just two points for both sides. But the Trojans pullsed away for the four set win (23-25, 26-24, 27-25, 25-20).

On Night Two, the ‘Bows battled their way back for a reverse sweep to defeat USC in five (22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-8).

The last time UH recorded a reverse sweep was against UC Davis in Honolulu on Oct. 20, 2019 (22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12).

In the first USC match, rookie Caylen Alexander led Hawai’i with her second double-double putting down a team-high 13 kills to go with 10 digs. She also led UH with a career-high five service aces. Riley Wagoner added 12 kills, but hit -.022, and Amber Igiede added 11 kills and three blocks.

led Hawai’i with her second double-double putting down a team-high 13 kills to go with 10 digs. She also led UH with a career-high five service aces. added 12 kills, but hit -.022, and added 11 kills and three blocks. In the second USC match, Wagoner stepped up and buried a team-high 17 kills while hitting a season high .389 hitting percentage. In the final three sets, she carried UH, accounting for 12 kills with no errors on 19 swings for a .631 hitting percentage. In the fifth set alone, Wagoner recorded five kills with no errors in six attacks (.833).

After a Tayli Ikenaga gave UH a 13-12 lead in the third set, UH never relinquished the lead the rest of the match.

NEWS & NOTES