FULLERTON, Calif.–The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (5-5, 2-0 Big West) embarks on their second road trip of the season to take on Cal State Fullerton (7-3, 1-1 BWC) on Friday, Sept. 30 and Long Beach State (6-4, 1-1 BWC) on Saturday, Oct. 1. Both matches are slated to start at 4:00 p.m. HT. The reigning Big West Setter and Freshman of the Week, Kate Lang and Caylen Alexander , will help lead the Rainbow Wahine into the second week of the conference season.

HAWAI’I (5-5, 2-0 BWC) vs. CAL STATE FULLERTON TITANS (7-3, 1-1 BWC) Date | Time Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 | 4:00 p.m. HT Location Titan Gym (4,000) – Fullerton, Calif. Live Video Stream ESPN+ Radio CBS 1500 (1500 am) – Tiff Wells (Play-by-Play) Live Audio Stream cbssportshawaii.com -or- Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats fullertontitans.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Cal State Fullerton Social Media @HawaiiWVB | #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook

Cal State Fullerton (7-3, 1-1 Big West)

LAST WEEK – The Titans split their two road matches to open the BWC season. CSF cruised past CSU Bakersfield (25-17, 25-10, 25-15) then fell in straight-sets at Cal Poly (14-25, 19-25, 19-25). Overall, the Titans’ ase led on offense by Julia Crawford and Lyla Traylor who both come into the weekend with 114 kills apiece.

All-time Series Record vs. CSF: UH leads series, 43-0

Streak: UH has won 43

Head Coach: Nicole Polster (Second Season)

UH leads series, 43-0 UH has won 43 Nicole Polster (Second Season) Last year in Honolulu, UH held off the Titans in five sets, 25-13, 25-20, 25-27, 13-25, 15-10. On the road, the ‘Bows swept Cal State Fullerton (25-23, 25-19, 25-14).

HAWAI’I (5-5, 2-0 BWC) vs. LONG BEACH STATE “THE BEACH” (6-4, 1-1 BWC) Date | Time Oct. 1, 2022 | 4:00 p.m. HT Location Walter Pyramid (4,200) – Long Beach, Calif. Live Video Stream ESPN+ Radio CBS 1500 (1500 am) – Tiff Wells (Play-by-Play) Live Audio Stream cbssportshawaii.com -or- Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats longbeachstate.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Long Beach State Social Media @HawaiiWVB | #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook

Long Beach State (6-4, 1-1 Big West)

LAST WEEK – Last week, The Beach fell at Cal Poly in four sets (20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 20-25), but bounced back to sweep CSU Bakersfield (25-22, 25-16, 25-14). Overall on offense Morgan Chacon leads LBSU with 145 kills averaging 3.63 k/s.

Series vs. LBSU: UH leads series, 32-24-1

UH leads series, 32-24-1 Streak: UH has won last nine

UH has won last nine Head Coach: Tyler Hildebrand (First Season)

Tyler Hildebrand (First Season) Last year under former head coach Joy McKienzie-Fuerbringer, UH swept The Beach at home (10/1/21), 26-024, 25-16, 25-21. On the road, the ‘Bows won in four sets at the Walter Pyramid (11/6/21), 25-21, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19.

The only tie in Rainbow Wahine history came against the Beach at the UCLA/NIVT Tournament in Los Angeles, Calif on Nov. 4, 1978 (12-15, 15-6).

Head Coach Robyn Ah Mow

Overall record: 91-34 (Fifth season)

91-34 (Fifth season) At Hawai’i: Same

Same Big West: 62-8 (Fifth Season)

62-8 (Fifth Season) UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow is in her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). Overall she has an 91-34 record and a 62-8 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances.

TWO EARN BIG WEST WEEKLY AWARDS

On Monday, The Big West handed out their weekly awards. Sophomore Kate Lang was named Setter of the Week and rookie Caylen Alexander earned Freshman of the Week honors. For Lang, it marks her third career weekly BWC accolade after twice being named Freshman of the Week last year. For Alexander, it is her second Big West Freshman of the Week award.

was named Setter of the Week and rookie earned Freshman of the Week honors. For Lang, it marks her third career weekly BWC accolade after twice being named Freshman of the Week last year. For Alexander, it is her second Big West Freshman of the Week award. Lang orchestrated the Hawai’i offense to a .356 hitting percentage in sweeps over UCD and UCR this past weekend. She dished out a match-high 36 assists to go along with seven digs, a block, a kill and an ace against the Aggies. The sophomore from Keller, Texas followed a night later with a match-high 39 assists against UC Riverside and had UH’s offense firing on all cylinders for a season-best .414 team hitting percentage, which is the highest hitting percentage since Sept. 29, 2017 when UH hit .494 vs. Cal State Fullerton. Lang averaged 12.5 assists per set in the two matches. Overall, she leads The Big West with 9.57 assists per set this season.

Rookie Caylen Alexander helped power the Rainbow offense. The outside hitter caught fire against UC Riverside, pounding a match-high 15 kills with no errors in 27 attacks for a career-best .556 hitting percentage. Alexander pummeled seven kills in the third set alone–including five in a span of seven points in the middle of the final frame.

helped power the Rainbow offense. The outside hitter caught fire against UC Riverside, pounding a match-high 15 kills with no errors in 27 attacks for a career-best .556 hitting percentage. Alexander pummeled seven kills in the third set alone–including five in a span of seven points in the middle of the final frame. For the weekend, the native of Alpharetta, Ga., put down 23 kills, averaging 3.83 kills per set with a .375 hitting percentage in six frames of play. Alexander recorded a career-best four blocks and added eight kills and two digs in the win over UC Davis. She also recorded a service ace in each match and now has at least one ace in nine of Hawai’i’s 10 matches played. Her 0.48 service ace/set average ranks her third in The Big West.

LAST TIME OUT . . .

The Rainbow Wahine opened the Big West season with a pair of home sweeps defeating UC Davis on Friday night (25-22, 25-14, 25-21), and followed a night later winning in three-straight against UC Riverside (25-17, 25-23, 25-13).

Outside hitter Riley Wagoner recorded her first two double-doubles of the season with 12 kills and 11 digs in both matches.

recorded her first two double-doubles of the season with 12 kills and 11 digs in both matches. Against UC Davis, junior Amber Igiede came through with 10 kills and a match-high four blocks while rookie Caylen Alexander added eight kills and a career-high four blocks.

came through with 10 kills and a match-high four blocks while rookie added eight kills and a career-high four blocks. Against UC Riverside, the scrappy Highlanders led by as many as eight points in the second set at 17-9. But the ‘Bows fought their way back and were able to catch UCR at 21-21. UH won four of the last five points to steal Set 2, 25-23.

In the third set, Alexander put the team on her back and propelled UH past the Highlanders. With the score tied at 6-6 and Igiede serving, the ‘Bows reeled off seven-straight points during which time Alexander pounded five kills to give UH a 13-6 lead from which UCR could not rally back from. In all, Alexander had a match-high 15 kills—seven coming in the third set alone. She had no errors on 27 attacks for a career-high .556 hitting percentage. Igiede however hit even better recording a match-high .571 hitting percentage (12-0-21) with a match-high four blocks.

As a team, UH hit a season-high .414 (49-8-99). It was the highest team hitting percentage since UH hit .494 against Cal State Fullerton on 9/29/17).

Sophomore setter Kate Lang issued 49 assists—20 to the middles and 29 to the pin-hitters.

