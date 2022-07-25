Season tickets for the 2022 University of Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine Women’s Volleyball season went on sale on Monday morning.
The home schedule which features 15 matches include 11 matches against conference opponents and four against non-conference foes (Texas State, West Virginia, UCLA and USC).
The back-to-back defending Big West champions returnees and welcomes four newcomers for 2022, including freshmen Caylen Alexander and Jackie Matias and junior transfers Chandler Cowell (St. Mary’s – CA) and Talia Edmonds (Michigan State).
For the first time since 2005, the Rainbow Wahine will open their season on the road at the Texas A&M Invitational (College Station, Texas) from Aug 26-28.
The Rainbows will then return to host the only pre-season tournament of the year, the Outrigger Volleyball Challenger (Sept. 1-4) which features Texas State, West Virginia and UCLA.
Link to purchase online: CLICK HERE
2022 UH WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL SEASON TICKET PRICES VIA HAWAII ATHLETICS
Lower level: Sections A,B,C,FF,GG,HH – $325*
Lower level: Sections AA,BB,CC,D,DD,E,EE,JJ – $305*
Upper level: Sections J-BB, HH-Q
Adult – $150
Senior citizen (65 and over) – $125
Student (ages 4-high school) – $90
Upper Level: Sections K-P, CC-GG
Adult – $135
Senior citizen (65 and over) – $110
Student (Ages 4 – High School) – $75
* = Price includes applicable Seat Premiums
– Single-match tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 22.
– Single-match tickets may be purchased at www.etickethawaii.com or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center box office beginning on August 22, at 9:00 a.m.