Season tickets for the 2022 University of Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine Women’s Volleyball season went on sale on Monday morning.

The home schedule which features 15 matches include 11 matches against conference opponents and four against non-conference foes (Texas State, West Virginia, UCLA and USC).

The back-to-back defending Big West champions returnees and welcomes four newcomers for 2022, including freshmen Caylen Alexander and Jackie Matias and junior transfers Chandler Cowell (St. Mary’s – CA) and Talia Edmonds (Michigan State).

For the first time since 2005, the Rainbow Wahine will open their season on the road at the Texas A&M Invitational (College Station, Texas) from Aug 26-28.

The Rainbows will then return to host the only pre-season tournament of the year, the Outrigger Volleyball Challenger (Sept. 1-4) which features Texas State, West Virginia and UCLA.



Link to purchase online: CLICK HERE



2022 UH WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL SEASON TICKET PRICES VIA HAWAII ATHLETICS



Lower level: Sections A,B,C,FF,GG,HH – $325*

Lower level: Sections AA,BB,CC,D,DD,E,EE,JJ – $305*

Upper level: Sections J-BB, HH-Q

Adult – $150

Senior citizen (65 and over) – $125

Student (ages 4-high school) – $90



Upper Level: Sections K-P, CC-GG

Adult – $135

Senior citizen (65 and over) – $110

Student (Ages 4 – High School) – $75