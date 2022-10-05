The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (7-5, 4-0 Big West) returns home to host a pair of conference matches against UC Irvine on Friday, Oct. 7 and UC San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 8th. Both matches are slated to start at 7:00 p.m. HT at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Last week, the Rainbow Wahine posted a pair of conference road victories to remain one of two undefeated Big West teams. Hawai’i went over the .500 mark for the first time this season with its sweep at Cal State Fullerton on Friday.

HAWAI’I VS. UC IRVINE (10-5, 3-2 Big West)Head Coach: Ashlie Hain (Seventh Season)

Overall series record: UH leads 43-1

Streak:UH has won the last three against the Anteaters. UCI snapped their 40-match losing streak vs. Hawai’i in five sets at the Stan on 10/4/2019 (25-11, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 13-15).

Last year UH defeated the Anteaters in four on the road (20-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-15) on 10/9/21. In Honolulu, UH swept UCI on 11/12/21, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21.

Last week, the Anteaters split their matches, falling at UC Davis in five sets, but bouncing back two days later to sweep UC Riverside. In the preseason, UCI was rolling on a seven-match win streak.

On Tuesday, UCI fought off UCSD to win in five sets (24-26, 25-23, 25-14, 14-25, 15-8) at home.

HAWAI’I VS. UC SAN DIEGO (8-9, 1-4 Big West)Overall series record: UH leads 3-0

Streak:UH has won last three.

Head Coach: Ricci Luyties (12th Season)

In 2021, UCSD officially played as a member of the Big West Conference. After dropping the first set at UCSD last year, Hawai’i recovered to win the next three (10/8/21), 22-25, 25-14, 27-25, 25-21. In Honolulu, UH swept the Tritons, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20.

On Tuesday, UCSD fell in five to UC Irvine on the road (26-24, 23-25, 14-25, 25-14, 8-15)

The Tritons have taken four of their five Big West matches to five sets, but have fallen in all three to UCSB, UCR and UCD. Last week, UCSD fell on the road at UC Riverside (25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-17) and almost recorded a reverse sweep at UC Davis (24-26, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 9-15).

HAWAI’I HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOWOverall record: 93-34 (Fifth Season)

Record at Hawai’i: Same

Big West Record: 64-8

UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow is in her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). Overall she has an 93-34 record and a 64-8 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances.

LAST TIME OUT…

The Rainbow Wahine notched a pair of conference road wins with a sweep at Cal State Fullerton on Friday and a four-set win at Long Beach State on Saturday.

Hawai’i improved to 46-0 vs. the Titans (25-20, 25-15, 25-13). In the win, Amber Igiede recorded match-highs of 14 kills, a .522 hitting percentage (14-2-23), and four blocks. Riley Wagoner hit a career-high .455 hit% with 10 kills on 22 errorless swings. In the third set at CSF, Tayli Ikenaga served for 10-straight points en route to a 25-13 win that sealed the sweep.

recorded match-highs of 14 kills, a .522 hitting percentage (14-2-23), and four blocks. hit a career-high .455 hit% with 10 kills on 22 errorless swings. In the third set at CSF, served for 10-straight points en route to a 25-13 win that sealed the sweep. Hawai’i and Long Beach State continued their long-time rivalry as the ‘Bows won their 10th-consecutive win over the Beach on Saturday night in the Walter Pyramid. UH won the first two sets, but the Beach ran over the ‘Bows in the third before the ‘Bows regrouped and won the fourth set on a late scoring surge (25-20, 25-121, 15-25, 25-19). Wagoner led UH with 16 kills with her final four kills accounting for UH’s final four points to win the match.

In both matches, rookie pin-hitter Caylen Alexander got off to fast starts pounding six kills in the first set at CSF and LBSU. She would go on to finish with double-digit kill matches.

got off to fast starts pounding six kills in the first set at CSF and LBSU. She would go on to finish with double-digit kill matches. In the last three matches, UH’s three leading hitters–Igiede, Wagoner, & Alexander–have all recorded double-digit kills vs. UCR, CSF, and LBSU. Combined in those three matches, the trio have 112 kills and are hitting .366 (112-25-238).

This past weekend, Wagoner led UH with a team-best 26 kills while posting 17 total digs, three blocks, and an assist. At CSF, Wagoner hit a career-high .455 hitting percentage with 10 kills on 22 error-less swings finishing a dig shy of a double-double. At LBSU, she notched a match-high 16 kills with eight digs and a block. Wagoner now has eight 10+ kill matches this year–including the last six-straight. In the last five matches alone, she has upped her performance level and is averaging 13.4 kills/match while hitting .318 (67-20-148).

ALEXANDER EARNS THIRD BWC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK AWARD

For the third time this season and second-straight week, rookie Caylen Alexander earned Freshman of the Week honors on Monday. Alexander helped power to a pair of road wins.

earned Freshman of the Week honors on Monday. Alexander helped power to a pair of road wins. The outside hitter from Alpharetta, Ga. started UH’s two matches on fire, putting down six kills in the first set of both games. She would finish the matches with 10 and 13 kills respectively to average 3.29 kill/set with a .276 hitting % (23-7-58).

Overall, Alexander is third on the team with 120 kills with a 2.79 kill/set average and a .251 hitting percentage.

WHERE UH RANKS…

In the first RPI rankings of the season, Hawai’i enters at No. 41 to lead all Big West teams. Close behind, UC Davis comes in at No. 58 and then Long Beach State is at No. 91 (for full listing see page 10 of game notes).

In conference only matches, Hawai’i is ranked second behind UC Irvine in hitting percentage, assists, opponent hitting percentage and kills

Overall, UH’s Amber Igiede leads the league in hitting percentage at .418 (150-25-299) and is ranked No. 4 in blocks/set (1.20) and No. 6 in kills/set (3.41).

leads the league in hitting percentage at .418 (150-25-299) and is ranked No. 4 in blocks/set (1.20) and No. 6 in kills/set (3.41). In conference only matches, Igiede is ranked No. 3 with a .435 hit% while Caylen Alexander comes in at No. 9 (.321) and is the only freshman player listed in the Top 10. UH’s top three hitters– Riley Wagoner , Igiede and Alexander all are in the Top 5 in total kills. Currently, Wagoner is ranked No. 2 with 3.85 k/set while Igiede and Alexander are tied at No. 4 with 3.54 k/set. Igiede is also ranked No. 4 with 1.15 blocks. Kate Lang is ranked No. 2 with 10.54 ast/set and Tayli Ikenaga is No. 5 with 4.00 digs/set).

NEWS & NOTES

Igiede continues to lead Hawai’i in kills (150); kills/set (3.41); hitting percentage (.418); blocks (53.0); blocks/set (1.20) and total points (193.5). She has had double-digit kills in 11 of 12 matches and has been on at least 2.0 blocks in 11-consecutive matches. In four of the last six matches, the consistant Igiede has hit .400+ seven times this season.

At LBSU, Lang recorded her fourth double-double of the season and 16th of her career with 32 assists and a season-high 13 digs. In conference games, she is ranked second in the league averageing 10.54 assists/set. Overall, she leads UH with 416 assists and is fourth on the team with 91 digs and 16 blocks. In conference games, UH is hitting .309 (187-53-434).

Alexander has tallied 10+ kills in three of UH’s four Big West matches. Overall she has seven double-digit kill matches under her belt and is third on the team with 120 kills and a 2.79 kill/set average. Although she did not have an ace in either match this past weekend, Alexander continues to lead UH with 17 service aces. In conference play, she has raised her level of play averaging 3.54 kill/set and is hitting at a .321 clip (46-12-106).

Sophomore libero Tayli Ikenaga has posted 10 double-digit dig matches–including the last six straight. She leads the ‘Bows with 153 total digs and is averaging 3.48 digs/set. In UH’s four Big West matches, Ikenaga has had zero serve-receive errors in 40 chances. Last week, she was tied with a team-high 22 digs. At CSF, she tallied a match-high 12 digs with two assists and a service ace and in the third set, befuddled the Titans with a 10-point scoring streak. At LBSU, she recorded 10 digs with six assists and a service ace.

has posted 10 double-digit dig matches–including the last six straight. She leads the ‘Bows with 153 total digs and is averaging 3.48 digs/set. In UH’s four Big West matches, Ikenaga has had zero serve-receive errors in 40 chances. Last week, she was tied with a team-high 22 digs. At CSF, she tallied a match-high 12 digs with two assists and a service ace and in the third set, befuddled the Titans with a 10-point scoring streak. At LBSU, she recorded 10 digs with six assists and a service ace. Standing tall in the middle has been Tiffany Westerberg who after playing at all three front row positions in her first two seasons, has found a home in the middle. She is second on the team with 26.0 blocks and fourth with 76 kills. She posted a season-high 5.0 blocks in the BWC opener vs. UC Davis and has been in on at least one block in every match this season except for UC Riverside.

who after playing at all three front row positions in her first two seasons, has found a home in the middle. She is second on the team with 26.0 blocks and fourth with 76 kills. She posted a season-high 5.0 blocks in the BWC opener vs. UC Davis and has been in on at least one block in every match this season except for UC Riverside. Junior Kendra Ham has served primarily as a serving/defensive specialist with appearances in al 12 matches. At Long Beach State, she remained in the rotation all the way around starting at the end of Set 3 providing a different look at the net for UH. Ham was clutch put down a career-high (at Hawai’i) four kills and was in on two blocks and had nine digs for the match. In what was a tight fourth set vs. the Beach, she came through with three kills, three digs and two blocks in the last frame alone.

has served primarily as a serving/defensive specialist with appearances in al 12 matches. At Long Beach State, she remained in the rotation all the way around starting at the end of Set 3 providing a different look at the net for UH. Ham was clutch put down a career-high (at Hawai’i) four kills and was in on two blocks and had nine digs for the match. In what was a tight fourth set vs. the Beach, she came through with three kills, three digs and two blocks in the last frame alone. Junior defensive specialist Talia Edmonds , who transferred from Michigan State, is fourth on the team with 82 digs. She has helped solidify the back row and is part of the reason why UH has out-dug their opponents in eight matches.’

, who transferred from Michigan State, is fourth on the team with 82 digs. She has helped solidify the back row and is part of the reason why UH has out-dug their opponents in eight matches.’ Junior transfer Kennedi Evans made her first appearance wearing the Green and White at Cal State Fullerton. She played through the front row and ended the match with a service ace. Last year, her final go-around at Utah was curtailed by a season-ending injury that she has worked hard to come back from. Her journey back to the court was at Titan Gym on Friday.



