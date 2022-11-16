The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (18-6, 15-1 Big West) returns home to host their final homestand of 2022. Friday’s crucial match is a WHITEOUT against Big West rival Cal Poly (16-11, 13-4 BW) at 7:00 P.M. HT..

In the spirit of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, UH Athletics in partnership with Food Vault Hawai’i will host a food and toiletries drive for Friday’s match. Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gate A.

Sunday, Nov. 20th is Senior Night against CSU Bakersfield (7-22, 4-13 BW) at 5:30 P.M. HT.. The Rainbow Wahine will be honoring its lone senior, Mylana Byrd after the match against the Roadrunners. Both matches will be played at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

**On Tuesday, Cal Poly defeated CSU Bakersfield in four in San Luis Obispo, 25-11, 25-21, 11-25, 25-23

HAWAI’I VS. CAL POLY MUSTANGS (16-11, 13-4 Big West) Series vs. Cal Poly: UH leads series, 43-9

Streak: CP won 1

Head Coach: Caroline Walters (Third Season)

In the first round, Cal Poly handed Hawai’i its lone loss of the conference season thus far. UH hung on to win a marathon second set, but the Mustangs pulled away in the end for the four set win, 25-22, 31-33, 25-21, 25-19. CP’s Maia Dvoracek was unstoppable and led the Mustangs with 21 kills four aces, and 15 digs – all match-highs. In the loss, Amber Igiede led UH with 16 kills and five blocks while Caylen Alexander put down 13 kills.

Last week, Cal Poly won both their matches, defeating UC Davis in five followed by a sweep at UC Riverside

Last season, UH swept Cal Poly at home, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22, and UH won in three on the road 25-22, 25-18, 25-20.

Cal Poly fell in their first seven matches of the year. Since then, they have gone 16-4 overall

HAWAI’I VS. CSU BAKERSFIELD ROADRUNNERS (7-22, 4-13 Big West) Series vs. CSUB: UH leads series, 5-0

Streak: UH has won five

Head Coach: Giovana Melo (Ninth Season)

On Oct. 14th, CSU Bakersfield gave Hawai’i all they could handle, as UH won in five, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 15-8. The match had huge momentum swings. In the first set, In Set 2, CSUB jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead to start the match and never trailed. UH staved off a pair of set points, but CSUB held off the ‘Bows, 25-23. Hawai’i dominated Sets 2 and 3, 25-15, 25-14, but the Roadrunners fought back to even the match at 2-2 winning Set 4, 25-18. UH however, pulled away in the end for the road win. CSUB’s Haley McCluskey had a team-high 14 kills while Hana Makonova had five blocks. UH’s Wagoner had a match-high 19 kills while Igiede put down 17 kills with a team-best eight blocks and two service aces.

Last season in CSUB’s first official year in the Big West, UH swept the ‘Runners in Honolulu, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18. In Bakersfield, the ‘Bows won in four, hard fought sets, 26-24, 24-26, 25-13, 25-19.

HAWAI’I HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW OVERALL RECORD: 104-35 (Fifth Season)

RECORD AT HAWAI’I: Same

BIG WEST RECORD: 75-9 (Fifth Season

Ah Mow, who is in her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19) was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances.

LAST TIME OUT …

Last week, the Rainbow Wahine logged a pair of road sweeps at UC San Diego and UC Irvine. In the two matches combined, Riley Wagoner recorded team-highs of 27 kills and a 4.50 k/set average. Amber Igiede had 26 kills with a team-best .444 hitting percentage committing just two errors in 54 swings. She also led UH with 12 total blocks and three service aces.

At UCSD, UH overpowered the Tritons, holding them below 20 points all three sets, 25-14, 25-19, 25-15. Wagoner notched her fifth double-double of the season, posting team-highs of 14 kills and 11 digs (tied with Talia Edmonds). Igiede added 12 kills and team-highs of 6.0 blocks and two aces. The first set the momentum swing back and forth. UH led early on but the Anteaters would eventually leapfrog the 'Bows at 22-21. Hawai'i however would tie then overtake UCI, winning the final three-straight points for the 25-23 win. In Set 2, UH was uber efficient out hitting UCI, .440-to-.029 and siding out at a 76% clip which helped UH take a 2-0 lead winning the frame, 25-15. The Anteaters would not go down without a fight. UCI took the early lead, and led 9-12, but the 'Bows bounced back to score the next four to take the lead at 13-12. UH would never trail again. The Rainbow Wahine scored seven of the last 10 points to seal the sweep with a 25-20 Set 3 win.

Hawai’i tied its season-long eight match win streak with a sweep at UC Irvine, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20.

UH enters this week having recorded four-consecutive sweeps with 12 sweeps overall.

UC Irvine snapped UH’s streak of holding opponents below 20 points in a set at eight-consecutive sets. In the last four matches, UH has help their opponents below 20 points in nine off 11 sets played.

WHERE HAWAI’I RANKS

Hawai’i was listed in the AVCA’s (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Top 50 Teams list for 2022 which came out on Wednesday. UH is the lone Big West team in the Top 50, but four of the teams faced in the pre-season are included as well–Pittsburgh, San Diego, Southern California and UCLA. In the extended Top 100 teams, Cal Poly, Long Beach State and UC Santa Barbara are all included. Also in the Top 100 are two more pre-season opponents – Texas A&M and Texas State. The only team that UH faced in the preseason not included was West Virginia.

In Nov. 13th’s NCAA RPI, Hawai’i rose four spots to No. 35. Fellow Big West teams–Long Beach State (74) and UC Santa Barbara (85) are in the Top 100. Cal Poly is right outside, ranked No. 107 while UC Irvine comes in a No. 120.

As a team, Hawai’i leads The Big West in three statistical categories: Assists Per Set (334 ranked) – No. 30 NCAA Hitting Percentage (332 ranked) – No. 36 NCAA Kills Per Set (334 ranked) – No. 33 NCAA

Individually, junior middle blocker Amber Igiede and Kate Lang are among the league leaders Amber Igiede Hitting Percentage (150 ranked – No. 4 NCAA / No. 1 Big West Points Per Set (150 ranked) – No. 35 NCAA / No. 1 Big West Blocks Per Set (150 ranked) – No. 33 NCAA / No. 2 Big West Total Blocks (189 ranked) – No. 76 NCAA / No. 3 Big West Kate Lang Assists Per Set (150 ranked) – No. 46 NCAA / No. 2 Big West Total Assists (150 ranked) – No. 100 NCAA / No. 3 Big West

