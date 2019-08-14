Rainbow Wahine volleyball picked second in Big West Preseason Coaches Poll

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team was picked to finish second behind two-time defending conference champion, Cal Poly in the 2019 Big West Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Mustangs edged out the Rainbow Wahine by just one point. Cal Poly received five first place votes and a total of 77 points while UH garnered four first place votes and 76 total points.

Last year, the Rainbow Wahine recorded an 18-9 overall record while finishing second for the second-straight season in the Big West with a 14-2 conference mark. Hawai’i advanced to its 26th-consecutive and 37th overall NCAA Tournament.

Hawai’i welcomes back seven returnees, led by senior setter/outside hitter Norene Iosia. UH has added five freshman from all over the globe (Braelyn Akana – Hau’ula, O’ahu; Hanna Hellvig – Lidingö, Stockholm, Sweden; Amber Igiede – Baton Rouge, La.; Riley Wagoner – Dublin, Ohio; Tiffany Westerberg – Maple Ridge, B.C., Canada) and four PAC-12 transfers (Bailey Choy – Utah; Kyra Hanawahine – Oregon; Jolie Rasmussen – Oregon; Brooke Van Sickle – Oregon).

Earlier this week, Hawai’i received votes in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Rainbow Wahine open the season against No. 21 San Diego in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic on August 30 at 7:00 p.m. Also competing in the tournament in St. John’s and No. 13 Washington.

2019 Big West Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll