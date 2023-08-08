Just over two weeks away from their season opener, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team hit the court on Tuesday, jump-serving the start to double days in training camp.

Head Coach Robyn Ah Mow, entering her sixth season at the helm with 108 victories at her alma mater, leads the three-time defending Big West Conference champions. The team has a strong returning presence, including four all-conference first-teamers Amber Igiede, Caylen Alexander, Kate Lang, and Riley Wagoner.

There’s also a strong recruiting class adding depth to the program, but as expected, defense remains the team’s identity as UH looks to make it 30 straight NCAA tournament appearances. On day number one, it was “rip and react” for the Rainbow Wahine.

Robyn Ah Mow shared her thoughts on the day: “I think the energy level is always going to be up. I think they already know that already. That’s like, you know, the veterans are here and they already know what the gym, the culture is like. I think I’m a ball control person passing defense, ball control. I just wanted to see what it looked like. I just want to, like, do some ball control things to see where we’re at with, you know, what we got to work on. We obviously got a little bit more height and we got, you know, arms, obviously. So now we need to put it all together with passing and ball control.”

Senior Outside Hitter Riley Wagoner added, “I mean, coming out with that drill on day one is kind of something she likes to do just to set the tone and just kind of lay out her expectations of the defensive mindset that we have to have, especially playing in the Big West.”

Senior Middle Blocker Amber Igiede, an All-American a season ago is embracing her role as a team leader entering 2023. “Yeah, it’s different, you know, having a leadership role. I always love giving my energy. That’s really how I lead, you know? Work ethic, things like that. All of our seniors do a really good job of leading the team. So I think what we’re expecting out of this year is obviously, you know, championship getting better as a team and leading the young girls to a good generation along in UH volleyball.”

Among the newcomers expected to provide early contributions is freshman outside-hitter Tali Hakas of Israel. The Rainbow Wahine will open their season on August 25th against Northwestern, part of a 3-day weekend tournament at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.